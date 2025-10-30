The Wanted stars Max George and Nathan Sykes are “feuding”, according to reports.

Max wasn’t invited to Nathan’s wedding earlier this month, sparking rumours of a fallout between the duo. Now Nathan has revealed why Max wasn’t invited, and made what appears to be a bit of a dig…

The Wanted band members Nathan and Max are reportedly feuding (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The Wanted star Max George and Nathan Sykes ‘feuding’

Earlier this month, Nathan, 32, tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years, Charlotte Burke. However, his former bandmate, Max, 37, wasn’t invited. This is despite his other former bandmate, Jay McGuiness, being in attendance. The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran was also noticeably absent.

Max, Siva, Nathan, Jay and the late Tom Parker formed The Wanted back in 2009. After recording a string of hits, including All Time Low and Glad You Came, they disbanded in 2014.

They briefly reunited in 2021, embarking on a UK-wide tour alongside Tom, who had been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour. Tom sadly died in 2022, aged 33.

Last year, Max and Siva formed a new band, The Wanted 2.0, touring the US and singing some of The Wanted’s biggest hits.

Nathan got married earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

‘We haven’t touched base recently’

During an interview with OK! magazine, Nathan opened up about why Max or Siva weren’t in attendance at the wedding.

“We haven’t touched base recently, so I’m not sure they would have known the wedding date,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “With them being out in America at the time, we’ve not had the chance to [catch up], but I’m sure we will soon. We had a room full of people we’re comfortable with, so it was a really safe space and allowed us to relax,” he then added.

Ouch!

Nathan and Max don’t appear to follow eachother on Instagram anymore.

ED! has contacted Max and Nathan’s representatives for comment.

Difficult year for Max

It’s been a difficult year for Max. In December 2024, he had a pacemaker fitted after a heart block was discovered during emergency surgery. He then underwent surgery for a second time when it was discovered his pacemaker wires were inserted too deeply, and he started to experience pain.

Just days before heading to the States on tour, Max was back in hospital. Max sparked concern after sharing some snaps of himself in hospital on his Instagram. In one picture, the star could be seen with a cannula in his arm.

“Tin man needed a bit of oil before tour. Next stop… USA!!!” he captioned the post.

Fans sent their well wishes to the singer. “Wishing you well [love heart emoji] have a fab tour xx,” one follower wrote.

“Hope you have a speedy and full recovery for tour and see you after for a fun and great trip!” another said.

