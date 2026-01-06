The Traitors viewers spot ‘new player’ in the BBC show as they demand to know: ‘Who is he?’

The Traitors may only just be getting going, but it hasn’t taken long for viewers to spot something – or rather someone – they don’t quite recognise.

Despite three episodes of the new BBC series already airing, fans have been left baffled after noticing a man in Ardross Castle who, according to many, seemed to come out of absolutely nowhere.

Viewers of The Traitors are scratching their heads over the appearance of a ‘mystery’ man (Credit: BBC)

Even with the game now well underway, viewers became convinced a brand-new face had somehow slipped into the mix after he was caught on camera in the show’s ‘diary room’.

The Traitors fans spot ‘new’ player

The confusion kicked off when the man appeared chatting directly to the camera, prompting one eagle-eyed viewer to grab a screenshot and share it on X.

Alongside the image, they wrote: “I swear I’ve not seen this man in the previous 2 episodes. Where did he come from?!”

The post quickly filled with replies from equally perplexed fans. One insisted: “There is no way this screenshot is real. I have never seen this man before!” Another demanded: “I said the same. WHO IS HE?!”

Others piled in, agreeing they had the same thought, while one viewer even suggested the image must have been generated by AI because they were so convinced he wasn’t part of the cast.

Naturally, the big question followed – who is he?

Who is the ‘mystery’ man?

Despite the growing theories, the so-called ‘mystery’ man is none other than Adam, one of this year’s 22 contestants.

Adam arrived at the castle on Day 1 alongside everyone else and introduced himself as a self-described “ghost hunter”. He’s a 34-year-old builder from Essex and, as things stand, appears to be one of the Faithfuls. With a Secret Traitor lurking in the castle, though, nothing is guaranteed.

So why did no one recognise him? It turns out the confusion came down to something surprisingly simple; a hat.

Adam wore a backwards baseball cap during the first two episodes and, once he appeared without it, viewers struggled to place him.

Clearing things up, one sharp-eyed fan explained: “He had a hat on in the last episode.” Another echoed: “He was wearing a hat previously!”

The original poster later joked they’d “booked an appointment at Specsavers”.

Adam’s hat had been causing confusion with fans (Credit: BBC)

Who is Adam from The Traitors?

Given the confusion, it may come as a surprise that Adam has described himself as anything but forgettable.

Ahead of entering the castle, he said: “I’m a very outspoken, dramatic sort of person. I speak my mind completely like there’s no filter there.

“Obviously, I do think of people’s feelings before I speak! I always want to win, and I like to give myself a challenge.”

Adam also revealed he felt confident after watching earlier series with his partner. He said: “When I saw this advertised, me and my missus had watched the first couple of series, and I thought, ‘I can do that standing on my head’.”

A bold statement. Only time will tell whether he makes a bigger impression as the game continues.

Read more: Who is Jade Scott from The Traitors? From life as a PhD student to tropical holidays with her businessman boyfriend Sam

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.