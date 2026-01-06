Who is Jade Scott from The Traitors? From life as a PhD student to tropical holidays with her businessman boyfriend Sam

Jade Scott has been introduced to viewers as one of The Traitors’ Faithfuls, with the identity of the Secret Traitor still a mystery. But as series 4 unfolds, we take a look at who she is.

One of the youngest players on this year’s BBC line-up, Jade has quickly stood out as one of the sharper minds in the game. Calm, confident and clearly strategic, she’s already proving she shouldn’t be underestimated.

And there’s much more to Jade than what we see around the Round Table. Away from the show, she juggles academic life with travel, fitness and a role that carried real responsibility during the pandemic.

Jade Scott is in The Traitors – but who is she? (Credit: BBC)

Here’s everything you need to know about The Traitors contestant Jade Scott, including her studies, her relationship and her volunteer work abroad.

Who is Jade Scott? How old is she?

Jade Scott is competing in series 4 of The Traitors. She is a PhD student who describes herself as a keen gamer and gym enthusiast. Jade believes her strength lies in her “problem solving skills”, something that could be invaluable in the game.

Speaking about why she applied for the show, Jade said: “I play a lot of video games which are similar to The Traitors, so I just thought, ‘Why would I not?’ as I do it in my spare time anyway.”

What is Jade’s PhD in?

Jade’s PhD focuses on women’s health and pregnancy. She has been studying at the University of Warwick in Coventry and was recently awarded her Associate Fellowship.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn just weeks ago, Jade wrote: “I have now received my Associate Fellowship with AdvanceHE (AFHEA)!

“Throughout my PhD there have been elements of supervising 3rd year undergraduates and Masters students in the lab as well as being a teaching assistant in undergraduate lab sessions. It goes without saying that teaching forms a massive part of working in academia.”

Before beginning her PhD, Jade also took on an important role during the pandemic. In 2021, she worked as a Covid Analyst for Eurofins Laboratory.

Does The Traitors’ Jade have a boyfriend?

Jade is in a relationship and regularly shares photos of her boyfriend on Instagram. His name is Sam and he is a business owner. Sam founded a company called FEM, which sells nutritional bars designed specifically for women.

Recent posts show the couple enjoying trips together, from breaks in the Lake District to sunnier, more tropical destinations. Sam has not publicly referenced Jade’s appearance on The Traitors on his own social media.

Jade and horse-riding

While gaming is one of her passions, Jade clearly enjoys being outdoors too. She is a keen horse rider and has shared footage of herself riding on beaches and open landscapes.

One recent trip saw Jade travel to Essaouira in Morocco, where she spent time horse-riding through dunes and sandy terrain.

Reflecting on the experience, Jade said: “Essouria, you were beautiful. PhD life can get really crazy. I don’t think I realised quite how full my plate is…

“It’s so important to also take a second to breathe and reset the mind and soul. I completed so many firsts! gallops, riding bareback and rearing. I can’t wait to do this again.”

Jade is a Faithful but could she be the Secret Traitor? (Credit: BBC)

Jade’s volunteer mission to Africa

Alongside her academic achievements, Jade has also spent time volunteering in Africa, working in a deprived area of the country.

Speaking about the trip, she said: “[It] included teaching Maths and English in local primary and secondary schools, making stoves and bricks, planting trees in the nursery and visiting the local sexual health clinic.”

Ahead of the trip, Jade raised £1,000 for the charity Ripple Africa. She also collected books, stationary and sanitary products to take with her and distribute to local communities.

Good work, Jade.

