The Traitors fans ‘convinced’ Harriet Tyce is the Secret Traitor after cracking clues: ‘Can’t stop thinking about it’

The Traitors viewers are in full detective mode as the countdown begins to the big reveal of the Secret Traitor and, according to many, all signs are pointing straight at Harriet Tyce.

The former barrister-turned-crime novelist has quickly become the name on everyone’s lips, with eagle-eyed viewers convinced she’s been hiding in plain sight beneath the red cloak.

With the next episode looming, fans have been busy piecing together all the evidence Here’s a closer look at the clues that have sparked growing claims Harriet could be the Secret Traitor.

Viewers of The Traitors think Harriet Tyce is the Secret Traitor (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Is Harriet Tyce the Secret Traitor?

One of the biggest talking points among fans is Harriet’s decision to keep her legal background quiet. Despite being a former barrister, she chose not to share this detail with her fellow contestants before entering Ardross Castle in Scotland.

Yet she had no hesitation in zoning in on fellow barrister Hugo once his profession became known. At the Round Table, Harriet told him: “It has occurred to me from the moment I found out you are a barrister that you would be a prime target for the Traitors to take out.

“You have experience at cross-examination, you are good a presenting your case and you are highly articulate.”

Harriet wrote Hugo’s name down at the banishment – a decision echoed by most of the group. That vote sealed his exit from the BBC show.

One viewer wrote on X: “Can’t stop thinking about Harriet as the Secret Traitor now. She could really have played it perfectly getting rid of the fellow barrister and cementing her position as a Faithful to the group so early in the game. She made Hugo her prime target.”

The Traitors Experience Live

Before Harriet appeared on-screen in The Traitors, she took part in The Traitors Experience Live in London. She joined fellow crime writers for the day out in November 2025.

Unbeknown to the group, Harriet had already filmed the BBC series earlier that summer and she stepped comfortably into the role of a Traitor.

Author CL Taylor shared the experience on Instagram, writing: “I was onto one of the Traitors (Harriet Tyce!) and survived one attempted murder by having a hidden shield but also falsely accused Clare Mackintosh and Jenny Blackhurst and helped get them banished (sorry about that faithfuls!).

“Harriet finally murdered me and I went to the watching room and discovered that Anna and Rachel were the two other Traitors. I had no idea!”

Since spotting Harriet on TV, CL later added: “Excellent work, @harriet_tyce. ‘Sured up my position as a Faithful’? Are those the words of a Secret Traitor?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CL Taylor (@cltaylorauthor)

Harriet’s Uncloaked portrait

Fans also believe the BBC may have slipped in a visual clue. During Saturday night’s episode of the spin-off show Uncloaked, viewers noticed a carefully positioned portrait that raised eyebrows.

Former Celebrity Traitors contestant Cat Burns was shown sitting on a brown leather sofa, with portraits of Rachel, Stephen and Harriet hanging behind her.

Rachel and Stephen are currently confirmed Traitors, so why was Harriet’s picture placed right alongside theirs?

One fan wrote on X: “She was already my prediction, now I am wondering even more.”

All will finally be revealed in the next episode of The Traitors, airing at 8pm on BBC One on Wednesday (January 7, 2025). Is Harriet really the Secret Traitor? Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

