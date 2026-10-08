The Cadburys is a brand new show coming soon on U&Drama, and it looks set to be a real (sweet) treat for period drama fans.

The series, previously announced as Chocolate Wars, was written by Chloë Mi Lin Ewart. She’s worked on Curfew, All Creatures Great and Small, and Beyond Paradise, so you’re in safe hands.

Exec Producer Jess O’Riordan described the upcoming series as “full of warmth and charm”. She added: “This true story brings the Cadbury family story to life with depth and imagination.”

It follows the true story of the Cadbury family, with filming recently concluded in Birmingham. Here’s everything we know so far…

The Cadburys is currently in production in Birmingham (Credit: U&Drama)

What is the plot of The Cadburys on U&Drama?

The Cadburys is a “warm-hearted family drama” following the visionary Cadbury family. In the 1800s, they were the “underdogs of the cocoa world”. But they are now world famous for creating the world-famous Cadbury’s chocolate bar. So how did they get there?

A synopsis tells us: “In 1860s Birmingham, when chocolate as we know it doesn’t yet exist, two very different brothers find themselves in charge of their family’s failing cocoa business. Between them, Richard and George Cadbury have the radical genius and burning ambition to turn Cadbury’s into one of the world’s most beloved confectioners. But first, they must learn to trust and rely on each other.”

So, before the chocolate can make its mark, the brothers need to stop bickering long enough to actually invent it!

Meanwhile, their sister Maria navigates her own role within the family and the business. But things become even more complicated when she falls in love with Cadbury’s biggest rival, and is forced to question where her true loyalties really lie.

This is one for fans of The Hardacres, and The Forsytes.

How many episodes is it?

The Cadburys is six episodes of 60 minutes each.

U&Drama has not yet revealed whether the series will be dropped as a boxset or air week by week.

Pearce Quigley stars in the upcoming drama The Cadburys (Credit: U&Drama)

When’s the start date?

The Cadburys is a brand-new U&Original commission and will launch on free-streaming service, U, in 2027.

The series will also be available on free-to-air channel, U&Drama.

Who’s in the cast of The Cadburys on U&Drama?

Toby Regbo, Harry Gilby and Jessica Barden lead the cast for The Cadburys alongside Ben Hardy, Joanna Scanlan, Mathew Bayton and many more.

The Last Kingdom’s Harry Gilby portrays George Cadbury, opposite A Woman of Substance’s Toby Regbo as his brother Richard.

The End of the F*ing World’s Jessica Barden will portray Maria, while Small Prophets’ Pearce Quigley stars as John. The wider cast includes former EastEnders star Ben Hardy as Francis Fry, Riot Women’s Joanna Scanlan as Dorothy Adlington, The Other Bennett Sister’s Poppy Gilbert as Elizabeth Adlington.

The series also introduces newcomers Leah Swain-Heath as Mabel Froggatt, Maisie Britton as Aoife Jinkins, and Emma Montrochet as Winnie Smith.

Further cast include:

Beyond Paradise’s Felicity Montagu as Mary Brown.

Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton as Joseph Rowntree.

Bridgerton’s Adam Hashmi as William Singh.

Lift’s Oli Green as Howard Lloyd.

Piglet’s Alexander Butler as Frank Sheldon.

Felicity Montagu and Joanna Scanlan at the cast read-throughs for The Cadburys (Credit: U&Drama)

Where is it filmed?

Cast and crew recently filmed in Birmingham.

Of course, Cadburys was founded in 1824 by John Cadbury on Bull Street in Birmingham, England.

Due to massive growth, production moved in 1879 to the purpose-built Bournville factory (a model village south of Birmingham), which remains a primary global manufacturing site for Cadbury today.

The Cadburys on U&Drama is a ‘true story and a dash of Wonka-esque magic’

Talking about the upcoming period drama, head of drama commissioning Helen Perry said: “The Cadburys is a delicious concoction of period family saga, blended with true story and a dash of Wonka-esque magic. We know audiences are in for a treat. And we’re grateful to Fable Pictures for bringing to life this irresistible feel-good drama, and to Chloë Mi Lin Ewart for realising the Cadbury’s story with such invention.”

Director of scripted programming Emma Tibbetts added: “I can’t wait to unwrap the story of the Cadbury family. And for viewers to be captivated by the delicious tale of the underdogs in the cocoa world.”

Fable Pictures said: “We can’t wait for audiences to meet this remarkable family.”

Former EastEnders actor Ben Hardy and Jessica Barden in The Cadburys (Credsit: U&Drama)

First look at The Cadburys

U&Drama has released a set of first look images for The Cadburys, giving fans an early glimpse of the upcoming six-part series.

The images offer a glimpse at the Cadbury family in 1860s Birmingham. The sneak peek takes us from George’s obsession with creating the first solid eating cocoa to the romance between Richard and Elizabeth Adlington.

Meanwhile, the irresistible attraction between Maria and Francis Fry (Ben Hardy) is clear to see.

The images released also provide a first look at John Cadbury, Elizabeth’s mother, Dorothy (Joanna Scanlan), and fellow-inventor, Joseph Rowntree (Mathew Baynton).

Helen Perry, head of drama commissioning at UKTV, said: “We’re excited to reveal the first-look images from The Cadburys, a brilliant new feel-good drama inspired by one of Birmingham’s most iconic stories.

“The series showcases the exceptional creative talent, locations and production expertise found across the West Midlands, while bringing a story with deep roots in the region to audiences across the UK and beyond.”

Read more: The ‘devious’ detail in Channel 5 drama Under Suspicion: Tracie Andrews that enraged viewers

The Cadburys is set to arrive on U&Drama in 2027, bringing this much-loved family story to screens in a brand new period drama.