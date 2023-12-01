Boat Story star Joanna Scanlan’s breakdown and the ‘unconventional’ doctor’s advice that saved her

Boat Story star Joanna Scanlan is currently riding high in her career, having recently won a BAFTA for her brilliant performance in the 2020 film After Love.

But the West Kirby-born actress once had a breakdown, which prompted a doctor to give her some rather unusual advice – to return to acting, or she’d be ill for the rest of her life!

Joanna, who played Ma Larkins in The Larkins on ITV1, was part of the legendary Footlights drama troupe when she was at Cambridge university, but got into directing and teaching in the 90s.

She admits that she subsequently ended up having “this kind of mental breakdown”. Here’s everything you need to know.

Joanna Scanlan as Pat in the cast of Boat Story (Credit: Two Brothers/Ray Burmiston)

Boat Story star Joanna Scanlan on ‘mental breakdown’

Opening up to The Irish Times, Joanna Scanlan said she ended up having “this kind of mental breakdown” when she was younger. She said: “It was diagnosed as chronic fatigue. I basically just stopped functioning. My GP sent me to see a consultant physician at the local hospital.”

Joanna said the doctor asked her three questions. She explained: “He checked out there was nothing wrong with me on the medical tests. And then he said to me, ‘What job do you do?’ I said I was teaching. He asked if that was what I was planning to do. I said, ‘No, I was hoping to be an actress’.”

The doctor then told her: “Right, okay, if you don’t go back to acting you’ll be ill for the rest of your life.”

Joanna then started pursuing acting and, by 2005, she had parts in films such as A Little Trip To Heaven, and Girl With a Pearl Earring. That same year, she also landed the role of Terri Coverley in comedy The Thick of It. She played the part until 2012.

Other television credits include Getting On, Doc Martin, and Big School. Most recently, Joanna played DI Vivienne Deering in No Offence, and Angela Griffiths in The Accident.

Of course, she’s probably best known for playing Ma Larkin in The Larkins. She is now playing the role of Pat Tooh, and Madame Béthune, in Boat Story on BBC One.

Joanna Scanlan and Bradley Walsh in The Larkins (Credit: ITV / Objective Fiction / Genial Productions)

Joanna played Ma Larkin in The Larkins

The 62-year-old’s most recognisable role is as Ma Larkin in The Larkins, which was a reboot of 90s hit The Darling Buds Of May. She previously said she adored the show and that the script was “a joy”.

She said: “When we’re filming you’re in this kind of warm glow, you’re surrounded by the beautiful countryside, the way of life that is represented. The message is we could all live life a lot simpler, modern life is complicated.”

Sadly, the series ended after two runs.

What has Boat Story actress Joanna Scanlan been in before?

Actress Joanna Scanlan has been on our TV screens ever since 1997, when she played Bessie in the TV movie Jane Eyre. She went on to play Lady Crawley in Vanity Fair, Stumpy Yates in Doctors and Nurses, and even played a prisoner in EastEnders!

From 2005 to 2012, she played Terri Coverley in The Thick of It, and later Nancy in Stella. She’s also played Sister Den Flixter in Getting On, Toria in Heading Out, Mrs. Klebb in Big School and Janice Gray in Requiem.

Joanna has also appeared in the films Kinky Boots, Notes on a Scandal, Bridget Jones’ Baby and The Other Boleyn Girl. Other TV roles include DI Vivienne Deering in No Offence, and Angela Griffiths in The Accident.

More recently, Joanna has played Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe in Gentleman Jack series 2, Kelly Mulcreevy in McDonald & Dodds, and Mother Superior in Dracula.

In 2020, she played Mary in the hard-hitting film After Love. Mary Hussain suddenly finds herself a widow following the unexpected death of her husband. The film follows widow Mary, who discovers her late husband’s secret family. She deservedly won the BAFTA award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for it.

Joanna recently appeared in new psychological thriller The Light in the Hall.

Boat Story continues on Sundays and Mondays at 9pm on BBC One.

Have you been enjoying Boat Story on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.