The Larkins: Did ITV axe the Bradley Walsh comedy, and why?

The Larkins series 2 came to an end in November 2022, and its fans hoped there’d be a series 3. The ITV drama had become a comforting Sunday night show to watch during the cold winter nights.

The second series brought us many surprises, including Joelle Rae replacing Sabrina Barnett as Mariette. But the biggest surprise of all when it was revealed that they would NOT be renewing the Bradley Walsh show for a series 3.

So was it axed, and why?

Joanna Scanlan and Bradley Walsh played Pop and Ma Larkin in the ITV drama (Credit: ITV)

How did The Larkins series 2 end?

The Darling Buds of May reboot made a return to our screens last month as wheeler-dealer Pop, Ma and the rest of the family continued their charming lives in the Kent countryside.

In the new series we saw many new changes including Joelle Rae as Mariette and the new family, the Jerebohms, joining the village. The Larkins series 2 then came to a shocking end when Norma confessed that Pop was set up by their horrible neighbours, the Jerebohms.

Since moving to the village, the Jerebohm family have been determined to make their mark on the village and impress the residents. The family were keen to buy Bluff Court from Pop, but when they found out that their new home would cost more to repair than the price they paid, they decided to wage a war on the family.

Talking about the feud between the Jerebohms and the Larkins, Bradley Walsh told Express: “They feel like they’ve been turned over by Pop and get their own back. Their own back leads to a situation which is very damaging to The Larkins indeed. Especially Pop, that’s a really interesting dynamic.”

From shooting loud guns all day to getting Pop arrested, the Jerebohms have created chaos for the Larkin clan since they moved to the village. But it was finally time for the Larkins to get their revenge in episode six!

In the final episode, we saw Ma organise her own sting operation to get their comeuppance on the Jerebohms. Ma worked with Normas to record Pinkie Jerobohm confessing that she had set Pop Larkin up.

After PC Harness handed the recording over to his boss, Pop was finally allowed out of his prison cell. What a relief!

ITV haven’t confirmed if The Larkins has been renewed yet (Credit: ITV)

Will there be a series 3 of The Larkins?

Sadly, there will NOT be a forthcoming series 3. While the original series, The Darling Buds of May, went on for a total of three seasons, The Larkins only ran for 2.

The Larkins ran on ITV for two series. However, earlier this year, the broadcaster confirmed it wouldn’t be returning for a series 3.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning, actor Bradley Walsh dismissed the idea that the show had been cancelled due to tensions on set. Instead, he insisted it was because he had no time in his schedule for filming.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, he explained: “The viewing figures were absolutely fine, there was nothing wrong with the viewing figures.

“They were fantastic. They actually, in comparison to the first series, all went well. It’s a 14-week shoot and I haven’t got time to do that this year. I actually don’t have 14 weeks, so it’s down to me, not anything else.”

The Larkins series 3: What is Bradley Walsh doing now?

Bradley’s packed schedule includes hosting the upcoming series of Gladiators.

Of course, he’s still busy presenting popular quiz show The Chase, too. He’ll also be hosting the Royal Variety Performance in December.

However, his travel show with son Barney, who also appeared in The Larkins will not be returning in 2024 either. ITV has commissioned another series, but they haven’t got the time to film it at the moment.

The Larkins is available to watch on ITVX.

