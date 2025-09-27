Vernon Kay’s surprise reaction over nude video of Strictly star wife Tess Daly

Tess Daly previously revealed husband Vernon Kay’s reaction to a saucy nude video from her past…

The TV star – who is back on screens for Strictly Come Dancing today (September 27) – shot to fame in the late 1980s as a model. Since then, mum-of-two Tess has become one of the UK’s beloved presenters.

However, despite her varied career, Tess is uber-embarrassed by a TV job she did over 30 years ago – and it involved her stripping off.

The Strictly host starred in several music videos back in the day (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly’s saucy music video

Tess’ modelling career took place in the late 1980s and early 1990s and kick-started just six weeks after her 18th birthday.

Over the years, the TV star modelled for several brands, and she also appeared in music videos for the likes of Duran Duran.

And in 1993, Tess pretty much bared all when she featured in a music video by 1990s electronic music group The Beloved.

In the video for the track, Sweet Harmony, Tess is joined by other stunning models, wearing virtually nothing. The ladies are seen surrounding band frontman Jon Marsh – who also appears to be nude.

She appeared in a saucy video (Credit: YouTube)

Vernon’s reaction to video

However, despite the video being released over three decades ago, Tess is still not keen.

“I cringe when I’m reminded of the video for The Beloved’s track Sweet Harmony. It was a studio of models with nothing but Elastoplast to protect our modesty,” she told the Daily Mail.

Nonetheless, despite Tess’ embarrassment by the video, husband Vernon – who she married in 2003 – is a fan.

She explained: “The song still gets played and Vernon is always keen to tell our daughters: ‘It’s your mum’s song again, girls.’ He was a fan of that video before we even met.”

They have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay romance

Back in the 2000s, and keen to break into the TV world, Tess ended up bagging a role on T4 – and then met presenter Vernon at a Christmas party in 2001.

In 2023, Vernon recounted the early days of his romance with Tess. Speaking to The Guardian he gushed: “I fell in love with Tess instantly. It was that simple. Just boom, wow! She’s a woman, an independent woman.”

Vernon continued: “That’s what was so attractive. And even to this day what I find extremely attractive is that she is focused and driven. Which is fab, but then when you watch her with the kids… she’s unbelievable.”

