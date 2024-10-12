Strictly host Tess Daly previously opened up about her time as a model, admitting that she was surrounded by drugs – something she was “never tempted” to do.

The TV star – who is back on screens for Strictly today (October 12) – shot to fame in the late 1980s, as a model. Since then, she’s become one of the UK’s beloved presenters.

However, Tess previously confirmed that the showbiz and modelling world isn’t as glamorous as one might think…

The Strictly host shot to fame as a model (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Tess Daly on life as a model

In an interview from 2013, Tess opened up life in the late 1980s and early 1990s as a model – which started just six weeks after her 18th birthday.

Over the years, the TV star modelled for several brands. She also appeared in music videos for the likes of Duran Duran.

However, in a decade-old interview, Tess revealed how she felt intense pressure to indulge in drugs at the time – but was “never tempted”.

Tess opened up about her peers taking drugs (Credit: ITV)

Tess Daly ‘saw a lot’ of drugs

She told Daily Record: “I remember seeing supermodels hand-in-hand heading to the toilets all the time. There were times when I’d go to clubs, and models would offer me drugs. I saw a lot of it.”

However, Tess never thought about going down that dark path and doing drugs herself. She shared: “It wasn’t what I was about. And, if I did, I knew it was a rocky road and would end in tears. Some girls could get away with that. But for me, it would have spelled disaster.”

‘Never tempted’

While other models succumbed to the pressure of drug-taking, Tess was stunned to see the effect it was having on her peers.

Arriving at the early-morning shoots, Tess recalled: “The girls didn’t look great on it. I couldn’t understand how they expected to turn up for work at 7am and look fresh-faced when they’d been up all night partying.”

