Former Strictly host Tess Daly has received high praise from her followers after promoting activewear from her lifestyle brand.

In March 2021, Tess launched her own swimwear business, Naia Beach, with friend Gayle Lawton.

While the future of her television career remains a mystery, the 56-year-old has been busy working on her brand. And in her latest social media post, Tess can be seen modelling the activewear line, which she debuted last month.

Tess Daly in activewear

In a video upload shared one hour ago (February 4), Tess stunned in various workout outfits.

From multicoloured to plain black, Naia Beach clearly offers a range for everyone’s taste.

In the clip, Tess appeared on all fours while on a mat. Elsewhere, she was seen lifting weights from several angles.

The mum-of-two, who has been married to husband Vernon Kay since 2003, wore her signature long blonde locks down and opted for a natural makeup look.

Over the top played Olivia Dean’s viral hit Man I Need.

“It’s not a workout, if it’s not in NAIA Active,” Tess wrote in her caption, adding the water emoji.

‘Love these gorgeous kits’

Fans were quick to react to the playful video, some of whom are happy customers of Naia Beach.

“These sets are soo comfortable! Love mine,” one user wrote.

“Love these gorgeous kits,” another person shared.

“Sexy mama!” a third remarked.

“Love the outfits @tessdaly,” a fourth expressed, adding three red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous head to foot,” a fifth said.

‘I’ve been striving for that perfect balance’

While speaking to HELLO! last year, Tess opened up about balancing her business while being a working mum.

“It’s like our baby,” she says of Naia Beach. “It’s part of the juggle, but as women, we are busy trying to fit all those hats on, because that’s what we do.”

Tess added: “Hand on heart, I’ve been striving for that perfect balance in my entire career since becoming a mother. It’s not easy. Every mother I know is Wonder Woman because they are trying their hardest.”

