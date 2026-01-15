TV presenter Tess Daly left fans gushing after she modelled clothing from her luxury swimwear brand, Naia Beach, on Instagram.

After leaving Strictly last year alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman, the future for the 56-year-old on television remains unknown. Claudia, on the other hand, remains booked and busy with BBC’s The Traitors and Channel 4’s The Piano.

Away from our screens, however, Tess has her swimwear business, Naia Beach, which she launched in March 2021 with friend Gayle Lawton, and remains active.

Tess Daly launched her own luxury swimwear brand in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess Daly wears Naia Beach on Instagram

In her latest social media post shared today (January 15), Tess stunned on Instagram wearing a black athletic-style bra top that featured a zip across the front and white detailing.

As she showed off her look with a mirror selfie, Tess paired the look with matching leggings.

Smiling directly at the camera lens with a smile on her face, Tess wore her long, signature blonde locks down in waves.

She accessorized with rings and a gold bracelet while opting for a natural makeup look.

“Spending the day in @naia_beach Active,” she wrote in her caption while geotagging her location as London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

‘What a set’

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Tess, some of whom were happy Naia Beach customers.

“Looking beautiful, the quality feels incredible! My Naia Active has just arrived this morning and my jewellery collection – it’s all so gorgeous! Feel like such a fan!” one user wrote.

“Looks super stylish and really comfortable. Double win!” another person shared.

“Love it – what a set,” fellow television presenter Lucy Alexander remarked.

“Stunning!!! Love the Billie set,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “You are always looking beautiful.”

Read more: BBC boss reveals why Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were forced to announce their Strictly exit early

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page. We want to hear your thoughts!