Tess Daly breaks her silence over next television role following sudden Strictly departure

Tess Daly has finally broken her silence after stepping away from Strictly Come Dancing, opening up about what’s next for her TV career following her emotional exit from the BBC favourite.

Last year, Tess and long-time co-host Claudia Winkleman confirmed they would be saying goodbye to Strictly after more than two decades at the helm.

In a joint statement at the time, the presenting duo said it felt like “the right time” to move on, adding that they had “loved working as a duo” throughout their run on the show.

Tess and Claudia left Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly opens up about future television roles following Strictly departure

Since leaving Strictly, Claudia has remained a constant presence on television. She continues to front hit BBC show The Traitors, while her Channel 4 series The Piano has also been recommissioned for another run.

Tess’s next move, however, has been more of a mystery. While she currently has no confirmed projects on screen, the presenter has now hinted that her time away from television won’t be for long.

Speaking to HELLO!, Tess revealed: “I’m looking forward to doing other TV projects and there are a couple in the pipeline.”

“I love working in television because I genuinely love people. As a viewer, I love anything authentically emotive that brings a tear to the eye.”

Reflecting on her career, which spans more than 20 years, Tess made it clear she’s still focused on what comes next rather than looking back.

“I am definitely a planner. I’ve always been a grafter and believe that hard work delivers results. My goals are really quite simple: to continue to do the work I enjoy and which fulfils me,” she said.

Tess has more television work planned (Credit: BBC)

‘I will be forever grateful for the unforgettable years’

When Tess and Claudia signed off from Strictly last year, Tess shared a heartfelt message with fans on Instagram.

“So that’s a wrap. What an incredible Final – fitting for what, for me, has been an absolutely brilliant series. Strictly is a show that is made with love, where joy is the currency and the only agenda. That love is down to every single member of the brilliant team that makes it, because to none of them is it just a job. It is a gift, and it is truly treasured,” she wrote.

“I will be forever grateful for the unforgettable years I have spent sharing this magical show with you. I’ll miss the Strictly viewers, because they are the very best, the most loyal and supportive, and as passionate about the show as I have always been. It has been the most wonderful privilege to have shared it with you all for so many years.”

She ended the post by saying: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the memories of a lifetime.”

