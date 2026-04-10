Where Taylor Swift’s ‘huge’ summer wedding to Travis Kelce will take place as new details leaked

Details of Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce have been ‘’revealed’ – and her big day is just around the corner.

Pop superstar Taylor got engaged to American football player Travis in 2025. Since then, fans have been longing to know when and where the wedding will take place.

However, reports have now suggested that Taylor and Travis have set a date. But which city will the nuptials supposedly be taking place? And how many people is Taylor planning to invite?

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Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor’s wedding.

Details of the wedding have been ‘revealed’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Taylor Swift getting married?

According to MailOnline, Taylor and Travis are throwing a summer wedding. Reports suggest the pair will say their ‘I do’s’ on July 3.

To try and keep details of the power couple’s wedding under wraps, the publication claims that guests had to RSVP with a signed NDA when they got their invites.

Where is Taylor Swift getting married?

As for where the wedding will take place, it’s been reported that Taylor and Travis are getting married in New York.

It has been well-documented over the years about Taylor love for New York City. As well as owning a home there, the city was a muse for her 2014 album 1989, even penning a song called Welcome To New York.

Previously talking about the city, Taylor said on Good Morning America: “I dreamt about moving to New York. I obsessed about moving to New York and then I did it,” before descriving NYC as an “electric city”.

The pair got engaged last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Taylor Swift wedding venue

Taylor and Travis’ wedding venue is yet to be revealed. However, due to the likely large guest list, it is thought the pair will throw the event at an arena or museum-like space.

Last year, Taylor revealed she was planning to invite a large amount of people to the wedding – which she described as “huge”.

On The Graham Norton Show she said: “I know it’s gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble. I’m not going to do that.”

Travis is an American football player (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Taylor Swift engaged to?

Taylor is engaged to Travis Kelce. The pair began their relationship back in the summer of 2023, after he made a public plea on his podcast about wanting to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at her Eras Tour. This news made its way back to Taylor, and the rest was history.

In August 2025, the pair revealed their engagement after Taylor posted adorable pictures of her and Travis. The post included a close-up on the sparkling, huge ring. And it’s believed to have cost the American football player a whopping $700k (£520k).

Read more: Why Graham Norton has been ‘gagged’ by Taylor Swift ahead of her wedding following show appearance



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