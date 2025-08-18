Reality star Tasha Ghouri left fans stunned after she posed in a bikini during her luxurious holiday.

The former Strictly contestant, who reached the finals last year alongside Aljaz Skorjanec, rose to fame on Love Island in 2022. Finishing in fourth place, Tasha formed a relationship with Andrew Le Page, who she met on the show.

However, after appearing to be happily in love for multiple years, they surprised fans with a shock split at the beginning of the year.

Tasha has since already moved on with CBBC presenter Cam Whitnall.

Tasha showed off her bikini body while in Italy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tasha stuns in bikini during Italian holiday

In an Instagram upload shared 18 hours ago (August 17), the 27-year-old boasted her tropical Italian holiday with a series of snaps.

In the first slide, Tasha posed in a multicoloured bikini top that featured a lobster on one side and a seashell on the other.

As she smiled in front of a stunning sea backdrop, Tasha held up a glass of what looked to be white wine.

In a later slide, she was captured in the same bikini on a sun lounger that showed off the matching bottoms.

In another photo, she wowed in a mini cream dress that featured a zip across the front.

While perched on the end of a boat, Tasha opted for a strapless bikini that had a black-and-white pattern all over.

She donned a pair of shades and accessorised with a small necklace.

‘Beautiful girl and a beautiful view’

Following the upload, rushed to the comments section to gush about how incredible she looked.

“Gorgeous girl, I hope you are having the best time,” one user wrote.

“It’s good to see you happy and glowing,” another person shared.

“Beautiful girl and a beautiful view,” a third remarked.

“Love that bathing suit top,” a fourth said.

