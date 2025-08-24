Inside Sue and Noel Radford’s rollercoaster 2025 – tragic death; hospital dash; heartbreaking split

Sue and Noel Radford are back on screens for a new episode of 22 Kids and Counting today (August 24) – but the famous family has had a rather dramatic few months.

Since shooting to fame in 2012, The Radfords have let cameras into their home to give people a look inside their lives – the good, bad and ugly.

However, it’s fair to say 2025 hasn’t been plain sailing for them. From sad deaths to relationship splits, ED! is taking a look inside Sue and Noel’s rollercoaster few months.

Sophie revealed she was single this year (Credit: InstagramStory)

Sue and Noel Radford’s daughter Sophie’s split from husband

Earlier this year, Sue and Noel’s eldest, Sophie, appeared to confirm that she had split from her husband of 10 years, Joseph Bradley.

The 22 Kids and Counting star married Joseph back in 2015 and the pair went on to have three children together – Daisy Mae, 12, Ayprill Louise, 10, and Leo, nine.

However, in May, Sophie revealed that she was single and declared: “That’s all that will be said on it.”

Sophie had previously revealed that her relationship with husband Joe had suffered since having their kids.

“With me and Joe, we used to go out to cinemas, out for meals, go out shopping, do all sorts of things and it all stopped,” she explained on the show before.

“Because I’ve seen my mum and dad so happy, I do feel like I should be like that as well. However, it’s not for everyone.”

The family were left emotional (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue and Noel fight back tears over death

During an episode of the new series of 22 Kids and Counting this year, things took an emotional turn when the Radfords honoured their late friend, Sophie Walker.

Sophie died at age 17 last July following a battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour in 2017 after going to the doctors with a suspected stomach bug.

And, during an episode of the Radfords’ show, viewers saw the exact moment the family received a text from close pal Jamie Walker about Sophie passing away.

Looking at the message, Noel and Sue fought back the tears, as Noel said: “God, it’s horrible isn’t it? I got the text from Jamie that we’ve been absolutely dreading.”

22 Kids and Counting star Noel then showed a close-up look at the tragic text. Alongside broken heart emojis, the text read: “Sophie has gone, mate, hopefully to a better place.”

Harley was hospitalised (Credit: Channel 5)

Harley rushed to hospital amid stroke fears

In April, Harley – who is the husband of Millie Radford – faced a scary health ordeal that caused doctors to fear he’d had a mini-stroke.

The 22 year old took to his Instagram and revealed that doctors diagnosed him with Bell’s Palsy. This is a temporary condition causing sudden weakness on one side of the face.

The scary ordeal was filmed for the new 22 Kids and Counting series – with the episode recently airing.

On the show, scenes showed Millie calling her mum Sue as she said: “I’m in an ambulance with Harley. One half of his face has all gone lopsided. It looks like he’s had a stroke. He’s slurring his words. He’s really panicking, I’m panicking.”

Harley was then sent to to hospital and had to stay in overnight. They were later told Harley about his Bell’s Palsy diagnosis.

Watch 22 Kids and Counting on Sunday (August 24) at 8pm on Channel 5.

