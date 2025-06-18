Mum Sue Radford was left feeling emotional as she honoured the death of family friend Sophie Walker.

The Channel 5 star, who fronts the popular show 22 Kids and Counting, previously pleaded for fans to donate in the wake of suffering the tragic loss.

Sophie died at age 17 last July following a battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with Wilms tumour in 2017 after going to the doctors with a suspected stomach bug.

Sue expressed her emotions as she honoured the death of family friend Sophie Walker. (Credit: Channel 5)

Sophie Walker death

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (June 17), Sophie’s family shared a touching tribute.

Sharing a snapshot of herself from one year ago, sitting on a bed, they wrote: “Today marks a year since Sophie rapidly started to decline. The next few weeks are going to be super hard as we relive what went wrong and what we should’ve done differently.”

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking seeing her face in so much pain sitting in this chair, her back was in agony from the rapidly growing tumours and we were absolutely desperate and terrified at the same time. We had a private blood test in Germany and the results weren’t good at all, we knew we were coming to the end of the road and wanted to try and reverse it. Which just wasn’t possible,” the family continued.

They concluded: “Our beautiful girl Sophie.”

The photo attached was a screen grab where the family explained Sophie had begun having treatments to reduce any pain.

Sue Radford honours Sophie

Family friend Sue commented to express her heartbreak while sharing her support.

“You and Jamie are the most amazing parents who fought tirelessly for Sophie,” she wrote.

“This picture breaks my heart. We miss Sophie so much life is just so unfair,” Sue continued, adding the sad face emoji.

‘It breaks my heart’

Following the moving post, many others rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“Sending your family so much love. I watched your journey, your love and devotion was endless, I’m so sorry nothing could save her xxxx,” one user wrote.

“You did EVERYTHING you could for her. You do not own an ounce of blame,” another person shared.

“There is nothing you could have done differently. Cancer is a beast,” a third remarked.

“It breaks my heart she was such a strong warrior and did not deserve this. She is often thought of as are you all sending hugs at this very difficult time,” a fourth said.

