Sue and Noel Radford in hot water as animal lovers slam family over ‘cruel’ video

Sue and Noel Radford have been slammed by fans over what’s been branded a “cruel” animal video.

The TV star, 50, and husband Noel, 54, are proud parents to 22 kids and 14 grandchildren. However, over the years, Sue and Noel have come under fire over their parenting decisions and choices.

And recently, the pair left plenty of people livid again when they let their kids pose with alligators.

22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel have been slammed (Credit: Youtube)

Sue and Noel Radford on holiday again

The Radford family have recently headed off on another trip to Orlando, just a few months after Sue celebrated her 50th birthday in Florida.

In a YouTube video, the clan gave fans a look inside their trip to the States.

Sue, Noel and the kids headed to a Costco, then enjoyed a boat tour. They also spent the day at a national park.

However, it was a meet-and-greet with baby alligators that ruffled plenty of feathers.

In the video, several of Sue’s children posed with the animals, including Noel. Talking to daughter Phoebe as she held onto the reptile, Sue said: “You’re in your element aren’t you.”

The clip didn’t do down well with some (Credit: YouTube)

22 Kids and Counting stars slammed by viewers

However, viewers were quick to share their thoughts on the clip – and they were not impressed.

“That is so so cruel holding them while mouths are taped – they are wild animals,” fumed one person.

Another commented: “Poor bloody alligators with mouths taped up so humans can get photos. Cruel and sad.”

The family had a meet-and-greet with the reptiles (Credit: YouTube)

A third angry viewer chimed in: “That’s so cruel the way their mouths are taped up so they can be passed about and photographed. Don’t agree with that crap.”

Echoing their things thoughts, someone else penned: “Looks utter chaos when they’re all holding the alligators. Crowded! Better organisation is needed, poor gators and their mouths are taped. All for tourism and entertainment.”

Noel Radford has been in hot water before (Credit: YouTube)

Sue and Noel’s controversies

This is not the first time Sue and Noel have been slammed. Last year, the couple were called out by trolls for taking their kids out of school for a Disney holiday.

And in May, she no doubt ruffled a few feathers after she appeared to encourage fellow parents to take their children out of school to jet off on holiday.

Alongside a photo of flights to Orlando, Sue said in the caption: “Anyone looking at flights for Florida this month, these are crazy low.”

Then, making a comment that will no doubt leave some people unimpressed, Sue said: “Then they wonder why parents take kids out of school.”

Read more: Sue Radford admits ‘this picture breaks my heart’ following tragic death of friend Sophie

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.