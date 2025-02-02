Wynne Evans has reportedly hired lawyers after he was axed from the Strictly tour.

The Welsh star, 53, was caught making a sexual joke about his co-stars Janette Manrara and Jamie Borthwick last month.

Following the backlash, Wynne exited the current show tour. He also released a statement expressing his remorse, and revealed he was stepping back from the spotlight.

Now, it’s been claimed that Wynne has “been in a bad way all week” following the scandal, and is seeking legal advice.

Wynne Evans in Strictly scandal

Wynne’s inappropriate remark, which was caught on video, took place during the Strictly Live Tour press call in January.

It was also said in earshot of Janette’s husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, and regarded a threesome.

Announcing his decision to step back shortly after, Wynne said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection,” he then added.

Wynne Evans ‘hires’ lawyers amid scandal

It has now been reported that Wynne is seeking legal advice from a London-based entertainment firm, Russells.

According to The Sun, the singer is ‘being advised over the potential to sue for breach of contract and loss of earnings’, after his Strictly tour axing.

“He’s been in a bad way all week and his brother and partner have looked after him,” the insider claimed.

“He’s appointed an expensive law firm to take advice on potentially losing his jobs.”

ED! has contacted Wynne’s representatives for comment.

Wynne tipped for I’m A Celeb stint

In other Wynne news, bookmakers have exclusively revealed to ED! what his possible next move could be.

According to BetIdeas, Wynne’s next move could be a stint on I’m A Celebrity…. The star is 9/2 to head into the Australian jungle later this year.

BetIdeas also has Wynne at 8/1 to appear in Celebrity Big Brother, 12/1 to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and 16/1 to sign up for Celebs Go Dating.

He is also at 7/1 to go worldwide on Celebrity Race Across the World.

