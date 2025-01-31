Wynne Evans’ next move following his Strictly scandal has seemingly been revealed.

The Welsh opera singer announced that he was leaving the Strictly Live Tour earlier this week after he was caught making a sexual joke about Janette Manrara.

Wynne has been embroiled in a scandal recently (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans quits Strictly Tour

Last weekend, footage of Wynne making a crude sexual joke about Janette surfaced.

In the footage, Wynne could be seen making a joke about having a “threesome” with the It Takes Two host.

Announcing his decision to step back, Wynne said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection,” he then added.

Now, the bookmakers have revealed what his possible next move could be.

According to BetIdeas, Wynne’s next move could be a stint on I’m A Celebrity!

The star is 9/2 to head into the Australian jungle later this year.

What next for Wynne? (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans’ next move amid Strictly scandal

BetIdeas also has Wynne at 8/1 to appear in Celebrity Big Brother, 12/1 to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and 16/1 to sign up for Celebs Go Dating. He is also at 7/1 to go worldwide on Celebrity Race Across the World.

Lee Astley, a spokesperson for the bookmaker, said: “Wynne Evans’ starring role in the iconic GoCompare adverts could be coming to and end soon and we make it a firm chance that the tenor attempts to find redemption in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle later this year.

“Evans – who is 6/4 to be dropped from his TV cameos – has been priced at 9/2 to enter the jungle in November, while he’s 7/1 to appear on Celebrity Race Across the World.”

BonusFinder also believe a stint Down Under could be on the cards for Wynne.

“Most people think he’s most likely to next pop up on I’m A Celebrity later this year – with the show being no stranger to hosting controversial characters, such as Nigel Farage, Matt Hancock, and Caitlyn Jenner in recent years, with odds for this standing at 4/11,” a spokesperson for the bookies said.

Could Matt Lucas replace Wynne as the face of GoCompare? (Credit: Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place / YouTube)

Wynne to be replaced on GoCompare adverts?

BonusFinder also has Wynne at 11/4 to appear on next year’s Dancing On Ice, and 11/2 to appear on The Masked Singer. He’s also at 20/1 to release an album.

If Wynne were to be axed from the GoCompare adverts, who could replace him? BetIdeas and BonusFinder have some ideas…

BetIdeas has tipped Matt Lucas to replace Wynne in the adverts. They have him at 5/1 to be the new frontman for the company.

Alfie Boe (7/1), Joe Lycett (15/2), Michael Ball (8/1), and Johnny Vegas (10/1) have also been tipped. Olly Murs (12/1), David Mitchell (12/1), and Richard Ayoade (14/1) are also in contention, according to the bookies.

“Should Evans depart from the GoCompare adverts, Matt Lucas is the 5/1 favourite to replace him, with another tenor – Alfie Boe – second in the betting,” spokesperson Lee Astley said.

