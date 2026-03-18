With news of pro departures happening at Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the 2026 series, bookies are predicting Kevin Clifton could make a shock show comeback.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the likes of Gorka Marquez, Nadiya Bychkova and Karen Hauer will not be returning for the new series.

However, Karen’s ex-husband Kevin is now favourite to fill the gaps in the pro line-up, with bookies offering odds of 3/1 for Kevin to return to the show that made him a household name.

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Kevin Clifton is on tour till July, so appears to have space in the diary for Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Kevin Clifton to return after news of Strictly pros axed?

Kevin joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013. He won the series with now-partner Stacey Dooley in 2018, before leaving at the end of the following year.

However, bookmakers Betway are now tipping 43-year-old Kevin for a return to the BBC ballroom. He has odds of 3/1 of returning for the 2026 series. His sister Joanne is at 7/1 to return. Meanwhile Oti Mabuse – who left after the 2021 series – has odds of 8/1 to make a comeback.

And it wouldn’t be the first time a former pro has made a Strictly comeback. Aljaz Skorjanec returned back in 2024, after taking a two-year break after becoming a father. So, after welcoming daughter Minnie in 2023, could Kevin be planning the same?

He is currently starring in the touring version of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, but that comes to an end in July, just in time for the 2026 series of Strictly…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton)

‘Huge changes’ on the Strictly horizon

Betway spokesperson Lewis Knowles said: “With some huge changes on the horizon for Strictly, we predict that we may see some familiar faces make a comeback this autumn to reignite the Strictly magic.

“Kevin Clifton is our current favourite at 3/1 to make a return. But some other plausible favourites include Joanne Clifton at 7/1, Oti Mabuse at 8/1, Ian Waite 9/1, Curtis Pritchard at 10/1, who would represent a whole new demographic, and Brendan Cole at 16/1.”

Kevin left Strictly Come Dancing after the 2021 series (Credit: Splash News)

Could Strictly be slashed altogether?

Lewis acknowledged fan fears the BBC series might be scrapped altogether following the news of the pro departures. However, the bookies can’t see that happening.

Lewis added: “While many fans are worried about the uncertainty the show currently faces, our current odds suggest that things will be business as usual for the Saturday night favourite this year, sitting at 1/20 to go ahead as scheduled!”

Read more: Karen Hauer addresses Kevin Clifton ‘cheating’ allegations

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