Strictly Come Dancing star Lauren Steadman has found love again with her boyfriend, following her ‘romance’ with pro partner AJ Pritchard.

The Paralympian appeared on the glitzy BBC One show back in 2018, alongside AJ. The pair made it to the semi-final before being eliminated. While on the programme though, it was rumoured that AJ and Lauren were dating.

And now, seven years on and Lauren has unveiled her new boyfriend, leaving fans delighted.

Lauren has gone Instagram official with her new beau (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Lauren Steadman confirms new boyfriend

On Sunday (August 3), Strictly star Lauren took to her Instagram and shared a sun-soaked video during a holiday in Sardinia, appearing to confirm her new romance.

In the video, a bikini-clad Lauren could be seen holding her new man’s hand, as they walked into the sea. The TV star’s new boyfriend, named Danny, seems to keep a low profile as he is not tagged in the video.

She captioned the video: “Pausing to make time. It actually looks like Bradley is just entertaining my morning waffle. Between my training and his boxing coaching time has been limited but 20mins every morning at the beach has been well worth it.”

Fans over the moon

Fans of Hannah soon rushed to the comments section to react. One person wrote: “Lovely couple and good luck to you both.”

Someone else added: “This makes me happy. Just saying.”

A third chimed in: “Great news!!!!!” Echoing their thought, another then gushed: “So sweet.” A fifth also declared: “Gorgeous couple.”

She appeared on the show in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

AJ and Lauren on Strictly

AJ – who recently got engaged – and Lauren got plenty of people talking during their Strictly stint in 2018, with many convinced they were dating.

The dancer addressed the romance rumours and told Digital Spy: “People are going to make their own minds up, and seeing how happy people are together and how much fun they’re having, people are always going to think, ‘Oh are they in a relationship? They look so happy together.’

“The reason we are happy together is because we are just having the time of our lives and learning new things each week, and being on the best show on TV.”

