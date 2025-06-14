AJ Pritchard’s ‘feud’ with reality star over £50k ‘debt’: ‘That’s a touchy subject’

Former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard previously revealed his ‘feud’ with a fellow reality star after he claimed she lost him the chance of winning £50k.

The dancer shot to fame as one of the pro dancers on the BBC One show. He appeared on the line-up for four years. AJ has also starred in Hollyoaks and I’m A Celebrity. And, back in 2023, AJ – who is on The Chase today (June 14) – took part in The Challenge UK, alongside Love Island star Arabella Chi.

However, things didn’t go to plan for AJ as he ended up not reaching the final – something he blames Arabella for…

Strictly star AJ Pritchard on The Challenge UK

The Challenge UK was a reality show hosted by Mark Wright that premiered on Channel 5 in 2023. The gruelling show followed 16 celebs taking on a series of athletic battles, while also trying to avoid elimination rounds, in a bid to take home £100,000.

Blame whoever you want, you could see it on camera.

Famous faces including AJ’s brother Curtis, Nathan Henry, Celebrity Big Brother star Ella Rae Wise and A Place in the Sun’s Danni Menzies all took part in The Challenge UK. It was eventually won by Tristan Phipps and Love Island’s Kaz Crossley.

Unfortunately for AJ, he didn’t make the final three, and he laid the blame squarely at Arabella’s feet…

AJ on reality star ‘losing him £50k’

In an interview from 2023, AJ admitted that him losing The Challenge UK was a “touchy subject”. He also joked at the time that Arabella owed him the £50k he would have received if he’d taken home the crown.

“We did not make the final three. If myself and Arabella had made the final three, I’d have put my life on it that I would’ve won that show,” AJ told The Sun.

The show saw the celebs paired up on a series of different challenges – one included a Gladiators-style pugil stick round. Another, for which AJ was teamed with Arabella, saw them completing a puzzle.

He added: “It was Arabella that got Curtis [Pritchard] knocked out. And it was Arabella again that got me knocked out and lost me £50,000. Blame whoever you want, you could see it on camera. I’m just going to throw it out there. That’s a touchy subject and it’s going to be touchy and a bit raw for the rest of my life!”

‘That’s a touchy subject’

The actor was then quizzed on whether he would meet up with Arabella – who recently became a new mum – outside of the show. He replied “no”.

AJ added: “Unless she’s got £50,000 to hand over. She cost me the win.”

