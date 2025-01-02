Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff – who met fiancé Ben Cohen on the BBC dance show – has marked the end of a tough 2024 by revealing she has “lost very important people”.

The pro dancer met Ben back in 2013 and they share daughter Mila. However, in September, Ben and Kristina appeared in court after she was caught driving without insurance in April.

In court, Kristina was apparently in tears, with Ben admitting he was trying to save their house and relationship amid money troubles.

Kristina also faced heartbreak earlier on in the year, when pal and dancer Robin Windsor died.

Now, Kristina has shared a cryptic post as she looks ahead for 2025.

The couple had a rough 2024 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kristina Rihanoff on year of ‘loss’

Easier this week, Strictly star Kristina took to her Instagram to look back on the past 12 months. Alongside a photo of her with daughter Mila, the dancer wrote in the caption that she had “lost very important people”.

It’s not clear who Kristina was talking about in the post.

“Happy 2025 everyone! Last year was undoubtedly a very hard one. I’ve lost very important people and with that I’ve lost a bit of myself but my Mila kept me going,” she said.

Kristina added: “My love for what I do and her kept me on the right path. 2025 is my year – year of a snake so I want to wish all my friends a wonderful and successful new 2025. Let’s make it a great one!”

The dancer shared a cryptic post (Credit: Instagram Story)

Kristina on death of Robin

As well as the court hearing happening, Kristina’s long-term friend and dancer partner Robin Windsor sadly died last year.

Robin’s death was announced in February with the official Strictly Instagram account sharing a statement.

Following the news of his death, Kristina penned a heartbreaking tribute to Robin.

Alongside a picture of the pair and a throwback shot, Kristina said: “There are no words to express the pain and devastation. Robin wasn’t just my dance partner, he was a friend and together we shared endless experiences from our careers – highlights to hitting rock bottom of rejection.”

Robin died last year (Credit: ITV)

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen in court

Months later, Kristina was hit with more turmoil as she and Ben headed to court.

Speaking in September, Ben said: “I get up every day and I fight not to lose everything – my cars and my house and my relationship. I’m so overdrawn.”

When questioned about the strain on his relationship, Ben said: “We’re still living together. We’re in it financially.” However, he said the court case was “just another problem” for the pair.

However, in November, it appeared as Kristina and Ben were working through their problems.

They looked loved up and happy as they attended an event to celebrate the 21st anniversary of England winning the Rugby World Cup.

They also put on a united front on the red carpet as they arrived at the celebration.

