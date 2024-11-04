Former Strictly pro Kristina Rihanoff has shared a defiant statement following claims by fiancé Ben Cohen that their romance was on the rocks.

In September, Kristina appeared in court after she was caught driving without insurance.

During the court hearing, Kristina sobbed and Ben – who shares eight-year-old daughter Milena with the pro dancer – appeared as a witness. In an emotional 20-minute-long account at the time, Ben explained their money troubles. He also said he was “fighting” to save his relationship.

However, a new picture Kristina shared over the weekend appears to confirm that the pair are working through their problems.

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff were pictured at a party together over the weekend (Credit: Instagram)

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff: Strain amid money troubles

Speaking in court in September, Ben said: “I get up every day and I fight not to lose everything – my cars and my house and my relationship. I’m so overdrawn.”

When questioned about the strain on his relationship, Ben said: “We’re still living together. We’re in it financially.” However, he said the court case was “just another problem” for the pair.

I get up every day and I fight not to lose everything – my cars and my house and my relationship.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. They are now said to have put their £1.75m home on the market.

Kristina brought the sparkle in her embellished green dress (Credit: Instagram)

Kristina’s night out with Ben’s girls

However, over the weekend, it appeared as if the pair were working through their problems. They looked loved up and happy as they attended an event to celebrate the 21st anniversary of England winning the Rugby World Cup.

In one picture they were seen cosying up with a friend. They also put on a united front on the red carpet as they arrived at the celebration.

But perhaps the most telling snap was one Kristina shared with Ben’s twins. He shares Harriette and Isabelle with ex-wife Abbie Cohen.

Kristina is still very much part of the Cohen girl gang following their recent struggles (Credit: Instagram)

Kristina put on a glamorous display in a green diamante-studded dress as she posed for a photo with his 16-year-old daughters.

Proving she has a strong relationship with the girls, and very much still considers herself on of the Cohen gang, a smiling Kristina captioned the happy family shot: “The Cohen Girls.”

Here’s hoping the couple work through their post-Strictly relationship troubles.

Read more: Inside Ben Cohen’s relationship with Kristina Rihanoff – ‘doing the dirty’ on his wife, shock cancer diagnosis and ‘surprise’ engagement

Share your thoughts on Kristina’s latest show of support for Ben on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.