All the lovely things Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partners have said about him – including Rose-Ayling Ellis and Debbie McGee

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is currently embroiled in some drama with his former celebrity dance partner, Amanda Abbington.

It’s been reported that Amanda has asked for footage of her rehearsals with Giovanni, amid claims she is seeking legal advice. The actor has also reportedly been left with PTSD following her time dancing with Gio on the show.

There have been several reports recently claiming Giovanni fell out with other co-stars during his time on Strictly. However, there are plenty of celeb partners whom Gio has had a good relationship with – and who have had nothing but praise for him since their time on the ballroom floor came to an end.

Georgia and Giovanni were runners-up in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Giovanni and his co-stars: Georgia May Foote

Gio and Georgia danced together on the Italian’s first series back in 2015. They ended the series as runners-up – and even dated for a year.

The Corrie star, now 32, previously described Gio as the “best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

Following their break-up, Georgia still had nothing negative to say about the dancer. “I still love him very very much,” she said at the time.

Debbie McGee

Debbie and Giovanni were paired up on Strictly 2017 – and made it all the way to the finals. They ended up as runners-up to Joe McFadden.

The former magician’s apprentice, now 65, has never had a bad word to say about Giovanni. Speaking on Loose Women in 2018, she said: “We both have the same sense of humour. When we met on Strictly, Giovanni and I clicked we made each other laugh from the first day of rehearsals.”

She then added: “I realised everyone joked about how good-looking he is, he is very good-looking, very charming, but it wasn’t that what I got attracted to. It was his brain I suppose. I realised he knew his job, thought things through so he was interesting to talk to. That’s why we have great chemistry.”

Today (Tuesday, January 9), she came out in support of her former co-star. She posted a snap on social media of herself and Gio, captioning it: “Happy memories. Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly”.

Faye and Giovanni were runners-up in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Faye Tozer

Steps star Faye hit the ballroom floor with Giovanni back in 2018. Together they reached final, finishing as runners-up to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

Following their time together on the show, Faye spoke of her “pride” over the dances she did with Gio.

“I’m so proud of the dances that me and Giovanni did,” she said.

Despite their clashes, Michelle and Gio had a strong bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly stars Michelle Visage and Giovanni clashed

Michelle and Giovanni had a famously firey relationship during their time together on the show in 2019. They managed to make it to Blackpool week before being eliminated.

Following her time on the show, Michelle opened up on her relationship with Giovanni, saying: “We’re both Italian. We’re both intense. We’re both Virgos. So there’s a perfectionist level that’s really ridiculous between us. “He wants it quicker than I’m able to provide it. So Mondays and Tuesdays is a lot of us at each other’s throats. By the end of the week, we’re totally in love with each other again and it’s fine,” she said at the time.

“I’ve never walked out. We just like to fight. We like to fight it out, but it’s just that’s all in love. Our relationship is very fiery. It’s weird, but it’s perfect.”

After being eliminated, Michelle also referred to Giovanni as her “rock” and “best friend”.

Gio and Rose won! (Credit: BBC)

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose and Giovanni captured the hearts of viewers when they stormed all the way to the Glitterball Trophy back in 2021.

The pair have maintained a close friendship ever since – with Rose even appearing on Giovanni’s travel programme. She previously branded Gio a “friend for life“.

“After what we went through, how could we not stay in touch?” she told OK! magazine in 2022.

After dancing with Rose on Strictly, Giovanni also revealed that he was learning British Sign Language.

They met up for a candle-lit meal before watching the opera back in November too.

Read more: BBC issues statement on Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice furore

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.