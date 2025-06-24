Strictly star Amy Dowden teases ‘super exciting news’: ‘I honestly can’t believe it’

Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared her shock after receiving some “super exciting news”.

The dancer, 34, has been a firm favourite on the BBC One show since 2017. However, in May 2023, Amy was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer.

Fortunately, by February 2024, she announced there was “no evidence of the disease” left in her body. Her invasive treatment to get rid of her illness involved a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

And now, Amy has teased she has something major coming up soon…

Strictly star Amy Dowden on 2 years since cancer diagnosis

On Tuesday (June 24) Amy – who is taking part in this year’s Strictly – took to her Instagram to give fans a peek at her sun-soaked trip away.

In one photo, the Welsh star reflected on how far she has come since her diagnosis. Alongside a snap of Amy posing in a bikini while soaking up the sun, she wrote: “What a day! Forever grateful!

“Two years ago I was doing everything I could to be alive with chemo ahead! Now I’m living every day to the fullest! Forever grateful!”

‘Honestly can’t believe it’

Later on, Amy uploaded another photo to her Instagram Story and she couldn’t contain her excitement after being told some major news.

“l’ve just found out some super exciting news that I can’t share yet but can’t wait to,” Amy wrote in the caption.

She added: “Honestly can’t believe it. FaceTimed mom and dad and their reactions were just so cute.”

Amy on Strictly

Amy made an inspiring return to Strictly last September after taking time away from the show due to her breast cancer diagnosis.

Partnered with JLS star JB Gill, her comeback was met with overwhelming support from fans.

However, her journey was cut short when a foot injury forced her to leave the competition. Fellow pro Lauren Oakley stepped in to take JB to the final.

Fortunately though, Amy is back on the dance floor for the 2025 series of Strictly.

