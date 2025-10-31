Strictly star Amber Davies’ sister calls out the ‘worst kind of trolling’ as she pens emotional goodbye message to star

Jade Davies, the sister of Strictly Come Dancing star Amber Davies has hit out at those “trolling” her sister as she penned a goodbye message.

This year, former Love Island winner Amber Davies is one of the many celebrities competing on the dance-floor every week.

But since the beginning there have been quite a lot of backlash regarding Amber’s appearance on the show because of her dance history. And recently there have been concerns regarding the Strictly curse.

However, now, her own sister has taken to social media to share an emotional message.

Amber has been trolled over her time on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Amber Davies sister Jade says goodbye

Most weeks, Amber’s family have been in the crowd during the live shows, supporting the star. But that is all about to change as her sister Jade is moving away.

Jade, like Amber, is a musical theatre star. And now her job is taking her to Shanghai, China as she is going to tour with Les Miserables.

Heartbroken to be missing the rest of her sister’s Strictly experience, Jade penned an emotional goodbye to Amber.

She wrote on Instagram: “Before I head off (I’m already crying writing this) I have to just express the amount I am absolutely dreading missing the rest of this incredible woman’s journey on Strictly. I have honestly never felt prouder.

“The sheer determination and hard work I have seen her put into this is beyond. And I am in complete awe of her. You are a force to be reckoned with my girl.”

But Jade also used the opportunity to call out those who have been trolling Amber, praising the way she has handled the situation.

She continued: “The way you handle yourself with such grace through it all, even the worst kind of trolling, is inspiring. You have inspired me every single day this past month.

“Watching you work so hard and be the strongest and kindest human through it all makes me cry with how proud I feel.

“Go smash it out of the park. I’ll be there in spirit through it all. And please everyone watching, remember to be kind and please vote vote vote team chaos. Love you forever Amber.”

Jade gave an emotional message (Credit: Instagram)

Amber has faced backlash

The comments on trolling come as Amber has been targeted for her time on Strictly from the very beginning.

As soon as she was announced as Dani Dyer’s replacement, Amber faced a lot of backlash for her previous dance history.

While she isn’t ballroom trained, Amber has had professional training for her parts on West End. But quite a lot of fans didn’t think that was fair. They also felt the same about contestant Lewis Cope.

However, Amber was in the dance-off last weekend, but was ultimately saved by the judges, sending Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink home.

