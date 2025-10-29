Strictly fans spot ‘foreshadowing’ clue Amber Davies is next to leave

Strictly fans think Amber Davies is the next to leave the competition after spotting a huge clue…

West End star Amber is one of many famous faces taking part in the 2025 series. Partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, Amber has seriously impressed the judges and viewers.

Last week though, the pair found themselves in the bottom two with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Ultimately, Amber was saved and Jimmy was sent home.

But now, it seems Amber’s time on the show could be coming to an end soon….

Amber and Nikita faced the bottom two last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Amber Davies ‘next to leave’ Strictly fans predict

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing kicks off its epic Halloween night – and things are no doubt going to get spooky!

Ahead of the live show, Strictly recently released the songs and dances that the remaining contestants will be performing.

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola are dancing a Tango to Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, while George Clarke and Alexis Warr are doing a Cha Cha to Apple by Charlie XCX.

As for Amber and Nikita, they will be performing a Viennese Waltz to the song I See Red by Everybody Loves An Outlaw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Fans spot ‘foreshadowing’ clue

However, fans reckon Amber’s song choice is a ‘foreshadowing’ of her being sent home from the show.

On X, one person shared a clip of Amber and Nikita on Strictly last week, in which they found out they were in the dance-off and the dreaded red light landed on them.

The fan captioned the post: “Yeah that I see red is a foreshadowing.”

Someone else agreed and shared a photo of Amber and Nikita with the red light on them in the dance-off. They wrote: “The song choice is a…. foreshadowing.”

Fans reckon Amber could be set to leave next (Credit: BBC)

Amber on ‘worst’ experience in dance-off

Meanwhile this week, Amber appeared on It Takes Two and opened up about the dance-off on Sunday, branding it the “worst” experience.

Though Amber was upset in the dance-off, she revealed that she was more upset for Jimmy than herself.

Explaining her tears to Fleur East, she said: “It’s the humanity side of it. Because Jimmy loved Strictly. And I just felt awful that it was us that had to be a part of them being knocked out.

“I wasn’t sad because we were in the dance-off. I was sad because I love him so much, and I love Lauren Oakley. I think them as a team were amazing.”

Read more: ‘Ridiculous’ Strictly curse claims shut down as Nikita Kuzmin pictured kissing Amber Davies on the head

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know