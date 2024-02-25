Inside Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern’s family life – including truth about siblings

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern may be adored by telly viewers of all ages – and star in some of the biggest shows on the box – but he still prefers to keep details about his own family life largely under wraps.

However, while the 46-year-old presenter may not share much information about his life away from the cameras, he has revealed a few details about his nearest and dearest over the years.

Here’s what Stephen has publicly divulged about his family.

Stephen Mulhern has taken over the DOI co-hosting reins from Phillip Schofield for perhaps his biggest telly gig yet! (Credit: ITV)

Inside the family life of Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern

Stephen’s parents have been named in reports as Christopher and Maureen Mulhern – and he has previously noted how they have worked as market traders.

Back in 2020 he told the Mirror how devoted he is to his mum and dad, and grateful for how they raised him and his siblings.

“I don’t mean to sound soppy. But they worked so incredibly hard to bring up me and my two brothers and sister,” Stephen said.

‘It is a big family’

At the time Stephen also made mention of how many nieces and nephews he has.

He went on: “It is a big family, as one brother has four kids, and my other brother has two.

“When I go round to their houses, it’s probably the only time I wish I didn’t know how to do magic.”

Additionally, Stephen has also previously indicated his siblings are the first people he calls with a problem – and they speak every day.

Stephen Mulhern doesn’t speak all that much about his personal life (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Furthermore, a couple of years ago during a Twitter Q&A, he posted about what his brothers and sister are called.

“Vinny, Christopher and Susie! Case closed! Have a lovely day you lot,” he told followers in response to speculation online.

Is Stephen Mulhern married? Does have a partner, is he dating?

Meanwhile, Stephen has in the past addressed why he didn’t date all that much.

Previously linked to EastEnders actress Emma Barton, Stephen said at the time of an interview with Celebs Now: “Last time I went on a date was about four years ago. That makes me sound really sad! I need a life.”

He added: “I need to stop working so much.”

Dancing On Ice 2024 is next on ITV on Sunday February 25 at 6.30pm.

