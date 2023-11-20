Stephen Mulhern on ‘end’ of his romance with EastEnders star girlfriend Emma Barton

Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern is hot property – but not much is known about his private life, for example, does he have a girlfriend?

The 46-year-old presenter has become a firm favourite on television screens over the years.

However, when it comes to his love life, he is notoriously tight-lipped. However, he did previously date an EastEnders star, and recently admitted he works too much to maintain a love life.

Stephen Mulhern is too busy for a girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Why did Stephen Mulhern and his famous love split?

According to Stephen, he split from Emma Barton – who plays Honey in the soap – because the relationship came to a “natural end” in 2011.

The couple met in 2008 when they were both cast in the Snow White pantomime at the Marlow Theatre in Canterbury. Emma played the lead role of Snow White, while panto veteran Stephen portrayed Muddles.

During an interview with Kent Online at the time, Emma said: “I have wanted to play [Snow White] since I was a child and I am just so excited about it.”

The EastEnders star started dating Stephen shortly after working together. During the relationship, the pair kept their romance out of the spotlight. Three years later, they made the mutual decision to call it quits.

Emma has played the role of Honey in EastEnders on and off since 2005 (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Stephen Mulhern dating now?

Stephen, rumoured to be in the running for the Dancing On Ice presenting role, is fairly secretive about his personal life. However, he did previously admit he’s a single man.

That makes me sound really sad! I need a life.

In an interview with Celebs Now, he confirmed: “Last time I went on a date was about four years ago. That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much.”

But he admitted that he’s keen to find “The One”.

Stephen has admitted he is keen to find ‘The One’ (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Emma Barton dating now?

Meanwhile, Emma has moved on. She is dating a British rockstar.

ED! reported in January that Emma is loved-up with rock singer Jason Perry. Alternative rock singer Jason is a member of 1990s band A. The group found success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their single Starbucks entered the top 20 in 2002 and Nothing became a top 10 hit later that year.

A friend alleged to the Sun on Sunday: “The couple are smitten with each other and are very sweet to be around.”

Meanwhile, Jason has been sharing pictures of Emma on his own social media. He captioned one picture: “I’m feeling happier than ever thanks to this gorgeous lady.”

Read more: Stephen Mulhern exhausted filming Deal or No Deal reboot

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.