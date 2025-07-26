TV star Stacey Solomon has been flooded with support after sharing a touching update on her dog Teddy.

In April, the Sort Your Life Out host revealed her family pet had become “suddenly unwell” and needed to be taken to the vets.

“It turns out he has a predisposed condition we had no idea about as he was a rescue,” she explained.

“He has been operated on by incredible vets and the next 3-4 days are crucial for him to get through, even then, he might not ever fully recover.”

Stacey’s dog Teddy has been unwell (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon shares emotional update on dog Teddy

In a separate update, Stacey announced it was “likely” that he “might never fully recover” and that he will need help walking.

After “praying and hoping so hard” that Teddy would pull through, Stacey has since issued an update on the adorable dog.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (July 25), the former Loose Women panelist shared a video of Teddy’s new way of moving around since developing the condition.

While uploading a clip of Teddy with his assisted wheels, Stacey was delighted to show off his progress.

“Our Darling Teddy has his wheels,” she wrote in her caption.

“We have spent the last few days trying to teach Teddy a new way of getting around & he’s finally learning to love his wheels. He was very nervous at first but seeing him today walking around with peanut again was so special.”

Stacey continued: “We have spoken to our vet & have bought Teddy some wheels. If we are doing anything wrong please be kind. This is a totally new journey for us & we are doing our best to give Teddy the best life he can possibly have. So just let us know if you have any tips.”

“Teddy you’ve been such an amazing boy. We know your whole world has turned upside down but you’ve been so calm and patient and we hope we are giving you the second chance that you deserve. To the moon & back Teddy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

‘Instantly brought to tears’

Following her upload, Stacey was flooded with support from fans.

“Bless him. He looks so happy with himself. Never doubt yourself cos you’re giving him life & guided by the vet & those who have doggies with wheels,” one user wrote.

“Ahh he looks so happy Stace. Makes me so happy seeing him getting around xx,” another person shared.

“Brb while I cry at this. He is so happy with he’s new wheels,” a third remarked.

“Instantly brought to tears,” a fourth said.

Read more: Stacey Solomon on forking out £100,000 on legal battle to ‘get her life back’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!