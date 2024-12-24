Stacey Solomon has shared a glimpse into Christmas with her children this week, with a look at special surprise she has in store for her two young daughters, Rose and Belle.

Stacey, who is known for her crafting prowess, took to Instagram to show off an upcycled gift she has zhuzhed up for her children.

However, it was here that she admitted that not everything had gone to plan and expressed her disappointment in having a lack of time to do everything she hoped for her youngsters.

Stacey Solomon shares glimpse into Christmas with her children

Social media star Stacey showed off her attempts to give a plastic playhouse a makeover with her followers yesterday (December 23). Although plenty of her fans were wowed with her efforts, Stacey wasn’t so convinced.

She penned: “The girls’ Christmas present. Done. It’s not my finest work and there is so much I wanted to add but haven’t had the time. But in all honestly I know they’ll love it so much and I genuinely love making over and upcycling things for their presents.

It’s not my finest work and there is so much I wanted to add.

“I feel a part of them and their memory of it. Also, I’m excited to add a chimney and more character as we go along. I’ve also been crafting Minecraft presents for Rex because he wishes he could have the game but he can’t. So, I made makeshift real-life pickaxes and gem chests instead.”

Stacey’s followers react to her Christmas surprise

Meanwhile, a string of impressed social media users shared their praise in the comments. One said: “I love everything you do for them. Such an inspiration and chief crafter of the universe.”

Another added: “Wow that’s absolutely gorgeous. So dreamy. The girls will love it. Made with love by their crafty mama. Making it even more special.”

A third wrote: “You are such a lovely mum. I bet they will love that.”

Stacey also shared an adorable clip of her two daughters enjoying a Christmas Eve stroll whilst sporting matching festive jumpers.

The star has had a full working schedule recently, including jetting off to Vegas and brushing shoulders with Adele, working on a new perfume line and showing off her best festive crafts on the third year of Crafty Christmas.

Not to mention, Stacey and hubby Joe have six children between them, meaning Christmas is bound to be hectic!

Merry Christmas to the Solomon-Swashes!

