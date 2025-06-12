Stacey Solomon sparks concern after bikini post as she’s forced to address fans’ worries

Stacey Solomon left fans rather worried after she shared a slew of bikini snaps from her work trip abroad last night (June 11).

The TV favourite and mum-of-five recently enjoyed a trip to Lake Como in Italy to launch a new product from her beauty brand Rehab.

No stranger to sharing her life online, Stacey Solomon uploaded several photos from her trip – including some stunning bikini-clad snaps as she soaked up the sunshine.

However, it was one video in particular that left her fans rushing to the comments section to share their concerns…

Stacey shared a post from her work trip abroad (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon wows in bikini

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (June 11) Stacey revealed she recently visited Lake Como where the Rehab factory is located.

The Loose Women star captioned the post: “Thank you Lake Como what a dream come true. To visit our @rehabyourhair (my brand) sunshine spritz factory and launch our shimmer spray, what a beautiful beautiful city. With the most breathtaking views everywhere you look.

“I feel so lucky. And so proud of how far Rehab has come. From Vicky and Lulu’s garages to Lake Como. Thank you from the bottom of all of our hearts to every single one of you who have supported rehab from the very beginning and are still championing it now.”

She added: “It means the absolute world to us and we wouldn’t even have the chance to even make our products in places with the special technologies we need without your support.”

Alongside the caption, Stacey shared a slew of gorgeous snaps, including one of herself rocking a stunning one-shoulder black and white swimsuit while posing on the back of a boat with her products.

Another photo showed Stacey looking sensational in a black string bikini, while flashing her signature smile to the camera.

In a third photo, she oozed style while wearing a plunging purple dress that boasted a thigh-high split.

The presenter left fans worried (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey’s video leaves fans with ‘anxiety’

Stacey also posted a video of herself climbing up on an ancient bridge before preparing to jump off. Underneath, a fellow holiday-goer could be seen swimming in the gorgeous blue waters.

In the clip, before taking a deep breath, Stacey suddenly jumps into the water below. Fortunately, she just missed the person who was swimming below! However, fans – and even Stacey’s sister Jemma – couldn’t help but share their concerns that she almost landed on the man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon addresses fans’ concerns

“I really thought you were gonna land on that person’s head,” said Stacey’s sister, Jemma, giggling.

Other people agreed, as a fan also wrote: “Me too due to the camera angle, had anxiety lol.”

What was he thinking hiding under the bridge?!

A second fan said: “Me too – I was watching anxiously.”

A third person chimed in: “I must admit I held my breath for the same reason.”

Stacey then addressed her fans’ concerns and replied: “I know!! What was he thinking hiding under the bridge?!”

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘emotional’ as she shares Pickle Cottage ‘first’: ‘So happy they’re safe’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.