Sophie Ellis-Bextor issues apology for being ‘cruel’ to Robbie Williams as clip resurfaces in his Netflix doc

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has addressed “rude” comments she made about Robbie Williams 25 years ago.

The singer took to Instagram to apologise for her 19-year-old self being “horrid” about the Angels singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@sophieellisbextor)

What did Sophie Ellis-Bextor say about Robbie Williams?

The remarks in question were made in 1998 when Sophie was 19, during an interview with Jo Whiley.

The topic of conversation was, of course, Robbie himself.

“To me, he hasn’t got any charm about him, why people embrace him, I find it baffling and it makes me a bit sad really,” she said at the time.

Sophie and Robbie’s feud began when Sophie turned down the opportunity to support him on his first solo tour. She branded him a “prat” and a “tart” at the time.

Robbie responded at the time by saying Sophie has a “face like a satellite dish and my nan’s ankles.”

Robbie and Sophie clashed in the late 90s (Credit: BBC)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises to Robbie Williams

However, 25 years later, it seems as though the pair have let bygones be bygones.

“In 1998, aged 19, I was very rude about @robbiewilliams, and the clip of me being horrid is included in his brilliant Netflix documentary. I didn’t need to see it again to feel bad,” the Strictly star captioned her Instagram video.

She then continued: “I genuinely have felt crappy about how I spoke for the 25 years since I said it. I thought it was clever to be gobby back then but it wasn’t cool then and it’s even worse to see it now. Not proud. Not how I’m raising my kids.”

“That being said, I wanted to reach out and apologise so a few years back I found an address for Robbie and wrote him a note to say how sorry I was. He was very gracious and forgiving. We ended up meeting last summer and I spent time with him, his amazing wife @aydafieldwilliams and his gorgeous kids,” she then said.

Sophie and Robbie met up last summer (Credit: ITV)

Sophie and Robbie reconcile

“It was lovely to be able to become friends and we have now made some songs together. I suppose the moral of this story is, as ever, be kind. To own your mistakes. And if you’re ever cruel, try to make sure it’s not filmed as it’s bloody brutal to see sharp-tongued teenage me after all these years! Yikes. Xx ps – watch the documentary. It’s great,” she then added.

In the video, Sophie also confessed that she “didn’t even mean” her comments about Robbie.

Fans showed their support in the comment section. “There is not one person in the world who can say they didn’t say things they regret when they were 19! I love that you own this,” one fan commented.

“I did see it and was a bit surprised. However, 19 seems to be the age when we act our worst. You’ve owned it, apologized, and grown from it,” another said.

Read more: Geri Horner split and Gary Barlow feud – 5 revelations from Robbie Williams Netflix documentary

Robbie Williams is available to stream on Netflix now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.