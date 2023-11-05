Robbie Williams’ Netflix documentary is dropping next week – and it’ll no doubt make jaws drop.

The showbiz icon, whose career spans 30 years, is one of the most loved faces in British music history. And with a boy band stint, a ton of chart-topping albums, and several trips to rehab under his belt, it’s no surprise Robbie is now releasing his very own documentary.

Robbie Williams Netflix doc

The four-part series follows and documents the fascinating life and times of the Angels hitmaker. From his days as a Take That tween heartthrob to the darkest points in his life, Robbie is not holding back in the show.

Robbie Williams: Raw. Honest. Real makes its debut next Wednesday (November 8). But if you can’t wait to find out all the gossip, we’ve got you covered. Here are the biggest revelations from Robbie’s new doc.

Robbie talks about ex Geri in the doc (ITV)

Dumping Geri Halliwell

In the tell-all doc, Robbie opens up about his past relationship with Spice Girl Geri Horner, former Halliwell. He also reveals the reason why he ended it.

Robbie and Geri are said to have struck a romance back in 2000. At the time, they had both left their mega-successful groups, Take That and Spice Girls.

Reminiscing in the documentary, Robbie revealed he dumped her because he was falsely told by a paparazzi that she was the reason they were being followed by the paps. But that wasn’t the case.

He recalls: “It was a very confusing relationship because she’s a girl and I’m a boy. We are very good friends, trying to sort out the wreckage of the past.”

Robbie speaks out about his feud with Gary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His jealousy of Gary Barlow

Robbie shot to fame as a member of the chart-topping boy band Take That along with Gary Barlow. And it turns out things were pretty sour between the two of them. Fans can expect Robbie to open up about their decade-long rivalry. He even describes how he “wanted to make him pay”.

During the show, and in one scene, Robbie is watching archive video footage with his ten-year-old daughter Theodora Rose, otherwise known as Teddy. She asks him: “Who did you hate the most [in the band] and why?”

Emotional, Robbie responded: “I disliked Gary the most because he was the one that was supposed to have everything and the career.” He then admitted: “And I wanted to make him pay. I was vengeful. By having the career that he was supposed to have.”

Struggle with anorexia

Elsewhere in the documentary, Robbie opens up for the first time about his battle with an eating disorder. He bravely recalls a worrying time in his life where he used to survive on 90 calories, by eating just one banana a day.

Speaking to The Sun about that time, Robbie said: “There’s been an overarching eating disorder that has been with me all my life, it’s a mixture of all the disorders

“I had ‘bigorexia’ which is thinking you have no muscles and no size and anorexia. There is a word that’s missing though, and that’s what I am. It was either restrictive or over-eating – I’ve never had it right…there is an eating disorder I’m just not sure which is my brand.”

Robbie also spills the details on his romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Heartbreaking phone call to wife that ended their relationship

Despite Robbie’s past string of relationships, the heartthrob is now happily settled down with Ayda Field. However, it wasn’t always plain sailing.

In the documentary, Ayda recalls the devastating moment he broke up with her at the start of their relationship. Robbie, who has been open about his battle with alcohol and substance abuse, called her one morning to reveal his team was sending him to rehab.

Speaking about the heartbreaking phone call, she said: “I remember it was 2am and I called him and I was like, ‘I am just getting on the highway’ and he’s like, ‘Are you driving? Call me when you get home.'”

Robbie recalled: “My management have done an intervention and they’re gonna take me to rehab. And he is like, ‘I can’t be in a relationship, I have to get better and I can’t be with you. I have to break up with you.’

She then explained: “And it was like, I understood it because I saw that he was unwell and I remember thinking, ‘I just want you to get better.”

‘Sleeping with dealer’ before date with now-wife

Robbie also spoke about how he and Ayda first met – and the pop star even confessed to sleeping with his dealer before their first date. Recalling their first date, Robbie revealed they had met through mutual pals. They were supposed to attend a dinner party.

However, after Robbie told her: “I’d rather stick knives in my eyes”, they decided to meet up afterward instead. But unbeknown to Ayda at the time, Robbie had just met up with his dealer before inviting her over.

Robbie said: “She came over to my house after being at a party, I had just seen off my dealer who I was sleeping with at the time.

“The house is completely [bleeping] dirt, no candles, no lights…this is weird,” Ayda quipped, before adding: “We are just sitting there talking and we have nothing in common.”

Robbie then admitted: “I was like, ‘This is not working out,'” before he explained he took Ayda back to the party she had been at. Ayda said: “Unbeknown to me, Rob was going to ditch me at this party.”

However, the pair were meant to be, as things soon took a turn for the better with Ayda realising Robbie was her “soulmate”.

