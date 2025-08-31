Sheridan Smith is a firm favourite on TV – but it’s fair to say she’s had a rather wild love life.

Since shooting to fame in the 2000s, Sheridan has remained booked and busy! The 44-year-old is back on screens today (August 31) for a new ITV drama, I Fought The Law.

Away from the TV shows and sets though, Sheridan’s romances and flings have often made the headlines over the years. Here, ED! is taking a look inside Sheridan’s love life…

The pair dated for a few years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan Smith and James Corden

Sheridan dated James Corden for two years after meeting on the set of the TV series Fat Friends in 2002. The pair went on to play siblings Smithy and Rudi in Gavin and Stacey.

Their relationship started in 2007 but a year later they split. However, in 2009, James revealed he had rekindled things with Sheridan.

“Yes, Sheridan and I are back together and it’s going brilliantly, I couldn’t be happier. I want to marry my girl,” he declared at the time, as MailOnline reports.

Sadly, things didn’t work out as by 2009 the pair had split again, leaving James “heartbroken and lost.”

He told The Times: “I’d had a relationship with Sheridan which was heartbreaking, when you think something might work and it doesn’t. And I felt a bit lost.”

She is said to have bonked a Love Island star (Credit: ITV)

Sheridan’s one-night stand with Love Island star

In 2017, Love Island star Jordan ‘The Hulk’ Ring spoke about his passionate one-night stand with Sheridan.

The 6ft 4in hunk – who appeared on the ITV2 show in 2015 – claimed he slept with Sheridan during a visit to London after a night out.

“We kissed, then undressed — I called her stunning. She kept telling me I was drop-dead gorgeous and just her type,” he said of their night together to The Sun.

Jordan also added: “We started to kiss and undress each other – we had sex just the once. Sheridan wasn’t fully undressed and left her top on, so it gave the impression that she was a bit body conscious.

“I tried to reassure her by telling her she was stunning and not to be silly.”

Graham Nation’s sad death

In 2017, Sheridan briefly dated stylist to the stars Graham Nation and the pair lived together at her home in London.

On social media, Sheridan previously declared Graham as her “dream man”. She added: “Look how fit my man is #punching.”

Following their split, a source claimed that Sheridan was left heartbroken after Graham moved out of her London home. A source told The Sun at the time: “There is no animosity and Graham is still there for her, but she feels quite lonely at the moment.”

However, tragically, in February this year, it was confirmed that Graham had suddenly died at the age of 39 after collapsing at a gym in Los Angeles.

At the time of his death, Graham was in a relationship with his partner Tonya, with whom he shared a six-month-old son Romeo.

Sheridan and her baby dad split in 2021 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sheridan Smith shares a son with ex Jamie Horn

Sheridan struck up a romance in 2018 with insurance broker Jamie Horn after meeting on the dating app Tinder.

The pair fell head over heels as three months later they got engaged. What’s more, by October 2019, Sheridan announced she was pregnant. A year later, she welcomed their first child, Billy.

However, in August 2021, Sheridan and her fiancé Jamie split up and called off their engagement.

A joint statement at the time was released, which read: “It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart. The pair emphasised their commitment to co-parenting, adding: “We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together.”

She dated a boxer a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

Sheridan’s romance with Dave ‘Rocky’ Ryan ‘fizzled out’

Sheridan went on to date Dave ‘Rocky’ Ryan, a former boxer in 2023. During their relationship, Sheridan often shared loved-up snaps of the pair enjoying date nights and getaways.

However, by the end of 2024, Sheridan and Dave’s romance “fizzled out” and they called it quits. A source told The Sun at the time: “Sheridan decided to end things with Dave a few weeks ago after their romance fizzled out.”

The insider went on to claim that the split was amicable: “Thankfully her stage show has kept her busy and there is no bad blood after they ended on good terms.”

Watch Sheridan in I Fought The Law on Sunday (August 31) at 9:00pm on ITV1.

