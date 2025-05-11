Will Mellor and Sheridan Smith shot to fame on the iconic sitcom Two Pints of Lager and A Packet Of Crisps – but it seems things are far from rosy between the beloved actors.

Will, 49, – who is on Celebrity Catchphrase today (May 11) – played Gaz Wilkinson on the show, which ran from 2001 to 2011. Meanwhile, Sheridan, 43, portrayed his on/off lover Janet Keogh.

And while both have gone on to have incredible careers, it’s been reported that the pair have since become embroiled in a ‘feud’…

The pair shot to fame together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Mellor and Sheridan Smith ‘haven’t spoken for years’

In 2020, Will Mellor alleged that he had spent years trying to get in contact with Sheridan, claiming his calls went unanswered.

“I don’t know what happened, she won’t reply to my calls or text messages at all,” he told The Morning After With Paul Danan podcast.

Will also shared that he hopes to get his Two Pints of Lager castmates back together for a reunion. However, he noted that he wouldn’t do it unless Sheridan was involved.

“Sheridan just won’t talk about it,” he continued. Will added: “It’s like she just won’t pick up the phone about it. There is just no point in going down that route.

“I wanted to be there, but she’s just not interested so there is no point in going there. We can’t get a Two Pints reunion together without her,” he said.

Will shared his sadness when Sheridan allegedly failed to reach out (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Sheridan’s ‘snub’ after Will’s father’s death

Meanwhile, in 2021, Will claimed his estrangement had been further solidified after Sheridan reportedly didn’t reach out following Will’s father’s death in April 2020.

Will’s dad, Bill, died from lung cancer that had spread to his brain.

That said a lot to me.

He told OK!: “I haven’t spoken to her in about six years. I tried calling her for about a year, but she never got back to me.

“I offered her my support when her father died. But she never reached out when my dad passed away, which was quite significant for me as we were very close and she knew my family. That said a lot to me. I wish her well with her career and life though.”

Will and Ralf’s ‘swipe’ at Sheridan

In April last year, Will and fellow Two Pints of Lager co-star Ralf Little made a sarcastic swipe at Sheridan.

At their Two Pints podcast live show in Nottingham, the pair joked about Sheridan – who has, of course, starred in countless TV and stage shows over the years – and her career.

“She’s not done [bleep] all since Two Pints – I’m worried about her, she hasn’t got any work!” they said.

Ralf then playfully suggested: “Maybe we should do a charity drive for her!”

‘Drifting apart’

Sheridan has never addressed their friendship, or lack thereof. And Will appears baffled over what’s happened between the pair.

He previously said: “There has not been a row, no fall-out… I honestly couldn’t tell you why.

“She is doing very well, her career is smashing it and she has a kid now, she has other responsibilities. We were very, very close at one point and you just drift apart – but I wish her well.”

