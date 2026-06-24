Sam Thompson’s TRIC Awards celebrations turned emotional as he was spotted crying and hugging Pete Wicks outside the afterparty.

Sam, 33, and Pete, 37, had just won Best Podcast for Staying Relevant. The TRIC Awards took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Tuesday.

According to The Sun, photographers spotted the pair outside after the bash. Pictures showed them deep in conversation late into the night.

The Sun said Sam looked visibly upset. He gestured animatedly, then pulled Pete in for a hug.

Pete wore a cream suit and smoked a cigarette as they spoke. Sam wore a black T-shirt and trousers.

Sam and Pete won at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday (Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock)

What sparked Sam Thompson’s emotion at the TRIC Awards?

The images raised questions because the exchange looked intense. Sam threw his arms in the air while talking to his close friend.

Moments later, he appeared tearful and hugged Pete on the shoulder. But Sam’s representative said the emotion came from the scale of the win.

A representative for Sam told The Sun: “Sam and Pete were absolutely thrilled and very emotional to have won Best Podcast Award at the TRICS for the second year running.

Staying Relevant: podcast background and recent expansion Staying Relevant is the podcast hosted by Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks. It launched in 2022 and has since grown beyond weekly episodes. Won Best Podcast at the TRIC Awards for the second year running.

Expanded into live tour shows.

Released a paperback book linked to the brand.

Staying Relevant Productions also produces He Said, She Said, hosted by Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey. The podcast’s growth helps explain why the TRIC Awards win was presented as an emotional moment for the team.

“Staying Relevant is such a passion project for them so to receive such a special accolade twice felt all the more special. Happy tears were flowing from the whole team.”

That statement points to joy, not fallout. Still, only those involved know exactly what they said outside.

Sam first found fame on Made in Chelsea. Pete is best known for The Only Way Is Essex.

Sam was seen in tears after the TRIC Awards (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Earlier, the night looked very different

The podcast launched in 2022. Since then, it has expanded into live tour shows and a paperback book.

Before the emotional scenes, Sam and Pete celebrated in much lighter fashion. The Sun shared footage of Sam reacting wildly when Staying Relevant won.

He jumped around in excitement and sent a chair flying. When he accepted the award, Sam said: “That’s mad! Wahey!”

Pete then joked that Sam had prepared a speech. Sam replied: “No! I just didn’t wanna say the word f***, oop!”

He quickly covered his mouth after swearing. Pete fired back: “Don’t do that!”

Who are Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks? Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are reality TV personalities who later teamed up as podcast hosts. Sam Thompson first became known through Made in Chelsea.

Pete Wicks is best known for The Only Way Is Essex.

Together they host Staying Relevant, which won Best Podcast at the TRIC Awards. Their different reality TV backgrounds helped build the on-screen and on-air friendship that features heavily in coverage of the duo.

Sam then thanked members of the Staying Relevant production team. The moment showed how much the award meant to both hosts.

The podcast’s Instagram account also celebrated the result. In a post, the team wrote: “SECOND YEAR IN A ROW BABY.

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“Thank you Relevanters for every single vote, we wouldn’t be here without you. As Sam would say, we are a community (sorry p_wicks01). See you next year @tricawardsuk.”

Fans flooded the comments with support. Many praised the duo and said the show makes them laugh every week.