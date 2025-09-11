Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson was seen reuniting with his Love Islander ex, Samie Elishi, at the NTAs last night (September 10).

The couple enjoyed a short-lived romance earlier this year, but are believed to have called it quits back in June. Now it seems they could be back in each other’s lives once again, after reportedly being spotted together at the awards do afterparty.

Sam was seen with his ex last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sam Thompson and Samie Elishi relationship

Sam and Samie officially confirmed their relationship back in May. While they kept one another private on social media, Samie got some sweet mentions on Sam’s Staying Relevant podcast with Pete Wicks.

“What I will say, really awesome chick,” Sam responded to Pete’s grilling on one occasion, “You met her that night. Really, really lovely. Super down to earth, super nice, beautiful, obviously.”

Samie Elishi dated Sam Thompson earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Sadly, the relationship seemed to fizzle out not long after.

However, in July, the couple sparked rumours, after they were seen hanging out at a press event and now, it seems, they’ve been spotted together once again.

Sam Thompson reunites with ex

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Sam and Samie were together in the smoking area outside the party and looked really close – they left about 2am in a car together.”

However, they went on to put any romance rumours to bed.

“They’re no longer romantic, just really good friends,” they reportedly claimed, “He was a gentleman and dropped her at her hotel before going home alone.”

ED! has contacted Sam’s reps for comment.

Sam’s relationship with Samie came just months after his breakup from another Love Island star, Zara McDermott.

Zara and Sam began their relationship in 2019, after Zara apparently slid into Sam’s Instagram DMs. Drama ensued when it was revealed that Zara had cheated on Sam during her time in the celeb version of the X Factor. The couple’s temporary breakup was highly documented on Made In Chelsea, with Sam eventually deciding to forgive her.

They went on to move in together and even co-parent two cats. However it clearly wasn’t meant to be, as the pair called it quits in December 2024, after five years.

Read More: Sam Thompson ‘trying to understand’ health diagnosis as he makes heartfelt admission

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!