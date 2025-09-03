Sam Thompson ‘trying to understand’ health diagnosis as he makes heartfelt admission

Sam Thompson is still struggling to fully understand his health diagnosis, as he admits he has “no idea” about it.

Over the years, Sam Thompson has been very open and honest about his ADHD diagnosis, hoping he could help other people understand theirs. And so he even made a documentary back in 2023, Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?

But in May this year, the 33-year-old revealed he had just also been diagnosed with autism. And seven months later, he’s still trying to figure out what exactly that means for him.

Sam Thompson opens up on autism diagnosis

According to OK! Magazine, when Sam was asked if he would make another documentary about his autism diagnosis, he admitted that he still doesn’t understand it himself.

Sam said: “I have been diagnosed with autism, but what I haven’t done is really attack it.

“I know so much about ADHD. But my autism, I have no idea. I do think there are a lot of people who are the same as me, just trying to understand.”

But it seems Sam only has fond memories of making his documentary. And even made the heartfelt confession that it gave him somewhere to fit in.

He said: “The ADHD documentary was so out of my comfort zone, and I absolutely loved it. I felt like I created and found a community.”

Following the release of the 2023 doc, Sam explained he had “a lot of mums” going up to him to tell him how he made their kids feel better about their own diagnosis.

Sam’s autism diagnosis was a ‘relief’

In May, Sam took to his Instagram to reveal his diagnosis. And in true Sam fashion, he did so by posting a funny video.

In the clip, ‘Sam’ labelled ADHD, comes face-to-face with another ‘Sam’ but dressed in a dinosaur costume labelled Autism. The caption read: “Knew there was more to the story.”

After his diagnosis, Sam actually admitted the double diagnosis was a “relief” to him.

He told MailOnline: “The diagnosis came as a relief to be honest. I’m now 32, so I have had a couple of years to navigate life after the ADHD diagnosis.

“Of course it’s hard, but I do everything I can to look at the positive side of things, and how it makes me unique.”

