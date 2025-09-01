Rylan Clark slammed by Love Island star Amber Gill over his ‘weird’ comments about migrants

Rylan Clark has been called out by Love Island star Amber Gill for his controversial comments about migrants.

The TV presenter has remained in the headlines for the past week following a heated debate on This Morning about Nigel Farage and the small boat crisis. Hours later, he broke his silence and fired back in a statement.

But almost a week after he aired his views, a reality star, Amber Gill, has hit out at Rylan in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Rylan has found himself in hot water recently (Credit: ITV)

Amber Gill calls out Rylan Clark for ‘weird’ comments

On Sunday (August 31), Amber took to her TikTok and spoke about Rylan’s comments in a video that appears to have now been deleted.

Not biting her tongue, she said: “Obviously Rylan is rightfully being put under fire for those weird [bleep] comments he made.”

She added: “One thing about this whole discussion that really makes me laugh is people being like ‘Are you surprised? Look who he’s friends with’ and it’s Rylan in a photo with this random white man.”

As the Mirror reports, Amber – who won Love Island in 2019 – didn’t name the person she was referring to and said she was unaware of who he was.

She shared her thoughts in a now-deleted TikTok (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark backlash over This Morning comments

Following his appearance on This Morning last week, Rylan has received a wave of backlash for sharing his thoughts on immigration.

On the show, Rylan explained that Farage is pledging to deport 600,000 migrants in his first term, if Reform gets into government. He then shared his point of view.

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed,” he said.

Rylan continued: “‘Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads, here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel, here’s three meals a day, here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time, welcome.'”

What did Rylan say?

Rylan continued: “And then there’s people who have lived here all their lives. They are struggling. They are homeless. Let’s not even discuss our homeless. There are people living on the streets.

“Now this isn’t me getting on my soapbox. Let’s be honest, everyone is going to have an opinion, you’re going to upset someone. But I believe that something major needs to be done about this.”

Rylan added: “If I turn up at Heathrow Airport as a British citizen and I’ve left my passport in Spain, I’ve got to stand at that airport and won’t be let in. But if I arrive on a boat in Calais, I get taken to a four-star hotel.”

