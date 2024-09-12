Kaye Adams has spoken out about Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford splitting from Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn and Ruth confirmed their split back in May, after 14 years of marriage. The pair also share a son, Jack, 22.

Since then, Eamonn has reportedly grown close to a relationship counsellor, Katie Alexander – who he allegedly first met on social media in 2015.

Now, Ruth’s pal Kaye has addressed their split, revealing how Ruth is really doing amid her separation from Eamonn.

Kaye has opened up about how Ruth is doing (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women stars on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

The Loose Women ladies were among the many famous faces that attended the National Television Awards on Wednesday (September 11).

As well as the telly favourites, the likes of Bobby Brazier, Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby made an appearance.

And in an interview from the event, Loose Women stars Kaye and Nadia Sawalha were quizzed about how Ruth is doing, amid her breakup.

Ruth and Eamonn split earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Ruth is ‘doing great’ amid Eamonn split

“She’s doing great,” Kaye revealed while Nadia added: “She looks amazing.”

Kaye then explained that the Loose ladies are always there for one another. She shared to The Sun: “We’re friends and that’s what friends do.”

“And we’ve all had highs and lows and we’ve all supported each other,” she added.

Eamonn ‘moving in with new girlfriend’

Last week, it was reported that Eamonn and ‘new girlfriend’ Katie jetted off on a break away. The move has reportedly left Loose Women star Ruth “wowed”.

And earlier this week, it was claimed that Eamonn is even planning on moving in with Katie, and is said to be feeling “keen” to “move into a bigger place”.

A source told The Sun: “Katie’s assured him she’s in it for the long haul and they’re both settling down nicely. They’ve been spending so much time at his Kingston flat that they’re even looking to move in together permanently.

“Eamonn doesn’t want to stay in his rented place as it’s too small, too expensive and, without air conditioning, gets very hot. It’s on the basement floor as well, with people looking in as they walk past all the time so isn’t private enough for them.”

The insider added: “With that in mind, they’re really keen to move into a bigger place in the country with lots of land. Katie will obviously be there to care for Eamonn as he grows older and thinks it’s best to do that somewhere without prying eyes.”

ED! contacted reps for Eamonn for comment at the time.

Read more: Ruth Langsford admits ‘everything has drooped and sagged’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.