Since splitting with Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford has put on a brave face. The TV star has returned to her typical presenting role on Loose Women and showcased her life as a single lady on her Instagram.

Although Ruth is no stranger to a selfie and beaming for the camera, it seems she has her own hangups about her appearance and sadly, her admission comes as headlines swirl claiming Eamonn has moved on with a younger woman...

In a recent appearance on the Loose Women panel, Ruth admitted that she does have some concerns when it comes to ageing, which she battles as she navigates being on a “tightrope of trying hard to be the woman who doesn’t care about ageing”.

Ruth admitted on air recently: “When I hit 60, it seems to have happened very quickly. You know me, I don’t tend to worry much about age. But at 60 until now, I’m 64, I feel that everything has drooped and sagged and I have a funny neck.

“I can see it. When you take a selfie or something, whereas before I didn’t really notice. Now I do and I go, ‘Ugh, look at that’.”

She added: “We promote very much on here, body positivity, confidence – age is just a number. I teeter on this tightrope of trying hard to be that woman, ‘Age is just a number, count your blessing in life, all my friends look like this’.

Ruth and Eamonn split earlier this year (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes news

“Then I have those moments where I could fall off the tightrope and go, ‘Look at my neck’, It’s awful’.”

Meanwhile, as Ruth returned to Loose Women on Monday amid claims Eamonn Holmes has a new girlfriend, one viewer spotted that she didn’t look herself.

One penned to social media: “You can tell that Ruth has been hurting from the pictures of Eamonn with her younger blondie, Ruth looks like she has been crying as her eyes looks puffed up.”

Another questioned: “How are you doing today Ruth?”

Elsewhere, Eamonn, 64, is allegedly moving on with relationship counsellor Katie Alexander, 42.

