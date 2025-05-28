Roman Kemp in ‘shock’ accident after car ‘smashed’ into his bike

TV star Roman Kemp opened up about a shocking accident he was involved in during his BBC Sounds podcast.

The presenter, who regularly hosts The One Show, recently launched the new podcast, You About?, with chart-topping singer Tom Grennan. During the second episode, which aired today (May 28), Roman, 32, revealed he was once hit by a car.

Roman and Tom recently launched a podcast together (Credit: YouTube)

Roman Kemp reveals accident where car ‘smashed’ into his bike

While talking about riding bikes with Tom, Roman admitted he has seen “some wild celebrities” riding bikes. He name-dropped US star Frank Ocean and British comedian Richard Ayoade.

However, the conversation took a shocking turn when Roman revealed he had been “hit” off his bike before.

Detailing the traumatic story, Roman said he was on the way to work in the morning to host his Capital FM breakfast show job, which he left behind in March 2024.

Due to the show starting early, Roman admitted the roads were usually “completely clear.” He added: “I’m cycling in and I get to a roundabout near Lambeth Bridge. As I got off, not gonna lie, I just went through the roundabout, bosch. But I haven’t seen this car, and this car is going fast. Like, literally coming fast. They were coming from my right-hand side, and it came out of nowhere.”

“I checked left and right. All of a sudden, this car’s come out and SMASH! [They] smashed into my back wheel and I’ve gone over the handlebars.”

Roman continued: “Thank god I was wearing a helmet. Thank god!”

The accident left Roman in ‘shock’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘It was mental’

The former radio host said he was left in “so much shock” and stated the driver just drove off and left him.

Roman shared: “I’m there, face down on the roundabout. I get up, and I’m in such a daze. I get back up on my bike and I cycle to work, and as I’m pulling up to work, I’ve not realised the whole time, my handlebars are facing completely the wrong way, [the] wheels all completely bent up. It was mental.”

The former I’m A Celeb star went ahead and hosted his radio show, but admitted he was left in “shock”.

