Roman Kemp has left Capital Radio today in an emotional goodbye following many years at the station.
But, bookies are already predicting Roman‘s next move and it could involve a role on daytime TV.
On Thursday (March 28), Roman became teary as he thanked viewers and reflected on his time at Capital.
Roman Kemp leaves Capital Radio
He said: “It has changed my life in so many ways. I have grown up in this place, and that’s because of all of you listening.
“You have been able to be there for me through moments in my life that I never imagined would even happen.”
I’m A Celebrity star Roman continued: “I’ve had moments on this show where my whole life outside of this room is completely down the pan. I didn’t want to be here anymore, where my life outside of this room has been the worst thing ever.
“I knew that I had these four hours in my day where I could come to work. In those four hours I knew that I was going to enjoy it and be surrounded by people that get me. And those people that I’m talking about include you – you listening.”
Roman Kemp tipped to join Good Morning Britain
Now, bookies have predicted what Roman could do next. Roman hosting Good Morning Britain has odds of 6/4.
Following closely, at 4/1, is Roman starting up his own TV chat show. We’d love to see this!
Elsewhere, odds are placed at 8/1 on Roman quitting broadcasting. Meanwhile, him joining LBC is at 12/1. Other predictions include joining talkSPORT (14/1) and hosting Countryfile (16/1). Or he could turn to presenting on GB News (25/1).
Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Roman’s Kemp highly publicised departure from Capital FM has sparked rumours of what his next role will be, with a selection of TV and radio appearances being touted.
“His likeliest role seems to be a beeline to the Good Morning Britain sofa, where he is 6/4 to assume presenting duties, while he is 4/1 to start his own TV chat show.
“Sticking to radio is also not out of the question for Kemp – with a stint on LBC (12/1) and talkSPORT (14/1) likewise on the cards.”
