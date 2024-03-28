Roman Kemp has left Capital Radio today in an emotional goodbye following many years at the station.

But, bookies are already predicting Roman‘s next move and it could involve a role on daytime TV.

On Thursday (March 28), Roman became teary as he thanked viewers and reflected on his time at Capital.

Could Roman Kemp land a role on GMB? (Credit: Cover Images)

Roman Kemp leaves Capital Radio

He said: “It has changed my life in so many ways. I have grown up in this place, and that’s because of all of you listening.

“You have been able to be there for me through moments in my life that I never imagined would even happen.”

I’m A Celebrity star Roman continued: “I’ve had moments on this show where my whole life outside of this room is completely down the pan. I didn’t want to be here anymore, where my life outside of this room has been the worst thing ever.

“I knew that I had these four hours in my day where I could come to work. In those four hours I knew that I was going to enjoy it and be surrounded by people that get me. And those people that I’m talking about include you – you listening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial)

Roman Kemp tipped to join Good Morning Britain

Now, bookies have predicted what Roman could do next. Roman hosting Good Morning Britain has odds of 6/4.

Following closely, at 4/1, is Roman starting up his own TV chat show. We’d love to see this!

Elsewhere, odds are placed at 8/1 on Roman quitting broadcasting. Meanwhile, him joining LBC is at 12/1. Other predictions include joining talkSPORT (14/1) and hosting Countryfile (16/1). Or he could turn to presenting on GB News (25/1).

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Roman’s Kemp highly publicised departure from Capital FM has sparked rumours of what his next role will be, with a selection of TV and radio appearances being touted.

Roman had an emotional goodbye to Capital Radio today (Credit: Cover Images)

“His likeliest role seems to be a beeline to the Good Morning Britain sofa, where he is 6/4 to assume presenting duties, while he is 4/1 to start his own TV chat show.

“Sticking to radio is also not out of the question for Kemp – with a stint on LBC (12/1) and talkSPORT (14/1) likewise on the cards.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Martin Kemp steps into the ring with son Roman for epic battle: ‘He put up a good fight’

What would you like to see Roman do next? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.