Rochelle Humes has addressed the rumours that she and her fellow bandmate Frankie Bridge are feuding.

The singer turned businesswoman and television presenter first rose to fame in teen pop group S Club Juniors in the early 2000s alongside Frankie. When the band parted ways, Rochelle and Frankie joined five-piece girl group The Saturdays.

The group formed in 2007 and went on hiatus in 2014 with each member embarking on their own individual projects. Both Frankie and Rochelle have since remained prominent figures in TV.

Rochelle Humes admits she’s got ‘the thickest skin in the world’

Last year, Frankie made headlines after fans suggested a cryptic TikTok video was throwing shade at Rochelle.

Weeks prior, reports had suggested that the pair ‘snubbed’ each other at Wimbledon. However, Frankie reps shut the headlines down.

Now, Rochelle has finally spoken out on the situation. While speaking to Hunger Magazine, the Higher hitmaker opened up about joining the industry at a young age.

“I think I’ve probably got the thickest skin in the world. I don’t think you’ll meet anyone with thicker skin than me. I’ve been in [the industry] for such a long time. Being young, [I] always heard the negatives or focused on the things that [I] needed to improve on, but I’m actually really grateful for that, because it made me want to really master the craft of whatever it was that I was doing,” she said.

Rochelle addresses Frankie Bridge feud

However, when the conversation turned to The Saturdays, Rochelle made is clear that everyone gets on.

“Everyone wanted that drama for us. They couldn’t understand the idea that, actually, five girls [could] get on,” she said.

“Don’t get me wrong, we had disagreements, but we were like sisters. Everyone expected [being in a girl band] to be really traumatic, but it wasn’t. We’ve always had such respect for each other.”

Rochelle explained the group never officially split, stating: “I don’t think we even planned to not do anything again.”

While the group haven’t announced plans for a reunion anytime soon, Rochelle noted that “we probably do owe the record label an album”.

