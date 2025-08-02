Rochelle Humes’ famous footballer ‘uncle’ helped raise her after parents’ divorce: ‘You wouldn’t mess with him’

Before she found fame as a member of these Saturdays, Rochelle Humes was part of S Club Juniors. Before that, her famous uncle Paul Ince was playing football all over the UK, from Swindon to West Ham.

Her husband Marvin, meanwhile, was a singer in the R&B group VS, before sidestepping into JLS and launching his music career in earnest.

In a recent episode of Loose Women, Rochelle lifted the lid on life at home with Marvin. The couple apparently used to bicker over having haircuts at home, during lockdown.

Being cheated on made her stronger, she revealed in conversation with Cosmopolitan several years ago. Not by Marvin, we hasten to add!

But what happened as a youngster when Rochelle’s parent’s split? Her famous uncle stepped in…

Rochelle’s mum enlisted the help of footballer Paul Ince to help raise her daughter (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes’ famous ‘uncle’ Paul Ince helped raise her after parents’ divorce

When Rochelle was just three years old, her parents divorced.

After their separation, close family friend Paul Ince stepped in to help Rochelle’s mum raise her. He became an honorary uncle – not related by blood.

It was the early 1990s when Rochelle’s parents separated. At the time, Paul Ince was playing as a midfielder for Manchester United.

Rochelle’s husband Marvin recently revealed Paul had been “like a dad” to his wife. So much so that he’s even “had a word” with the JLS singer.

Marvin said: “I have total respect for him and Rochelle. He’s had a quiet word with me. He’s a big guy – you wouldn’t mess with him.”

Rochelle recently jetted off overseas to celebrate Paul’s 35th wedding anniversary. And she regularly pops up on his daughter Ria’s Instagram posts. Rochelle recently commented: “I love you so much,” on one of her posts.

Paul played for teams up and down the country during his 20-year-long football career (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

When she was 17, Rochelle found out she had two more sisters

“For a really long time, it was just me and Mum,” Rochelle said in an interview with Red magazine, per Evoke. “She was sort of like Wonder Woman because my relationship with my dad was non-existent. But by the time I was 17, I’d become curious.”

After she passed her driving test as a 17 year old, she got her mum’s blessing to visit her father, and drove over to his house. That was when she discovered he had two daughters by another partner.

“I realised that he had two more daughters that he was raising. Bless her, my mum has always said to me: ‘You know, some daddies just aren’t very good with daughters – mummies are better with girls.’ Before that meeting, I had it in my head that she was going to tell me there had been a reason for him not being around.

“So yeah… that was a shock. It was the realisation that there was this guy playing dad over here to other kids – that same dad that couldn’t parent one. I couldn’t understand it and still don’t. So we had a couple of conversations and I was like nah.”

