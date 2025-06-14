Rochelle Humes declares ‘I don’t want him to lose her’ as she manifests family wedding

The Hit List star Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin renewed their wedding vows three years ago and, since it was so much fun, they have decided to make it into a tradition.

She’s even tried to get her friends to do the same thing. That way, as they get older, she and Marvin will still have weddings, or wedding-like parties, with which to fill up their social calendar.

One of her more recent This Morning broadcasts rankled more than a couple of viewers. Some took to social media to urge her to stop looking at herself in the studio monitors.

Later, others joined the chorus, but for a different reason. They took issue with what they called “catastrophising,” saying Rochelle isn’t a “natural interviewer”.

But she doesn’t listen to all that noise – instead, Rochelle is busy manifesting her brother’s wedding…

Rochelle wants to manifest a family wedding – for her brother (Credit: Splash News)

Rochelle Humes wants her brother to propose to his girlfriend so as not to ‘lose her’

In a recent interview with OK!, singer and TV presenter Rochelle opened up about her decision, along with husband Marvin Humes, to make a regular tradition of vow renewal.

“When we got married, we said we’d do it every 10 years! I think it’s a fun thing to do, I’m trying to make all of my friends do the same thing. You reach a certain age and it’s like, people have all got married already, so it’s a bit… dead in the wedding area.

“I want our friends to do it every 10 years too, so we have some love to celebrate,” she continued. But sometimes, renewals just won’t cut the mustard, and a real wedding is what you really want.

“It’s sad when they go. I remember there was a time when I was like: ‘Oh my God, another wedding to go to!’ and now I really miss it. I’m trying to get my brother to propose to his girlfriend. I don’t want him to lose her.”

That’s one way to keep a partner…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Humes (@rochellehumes)

Rochelle’s family tree

The star recently shared a picture with her lookalike siblings – Lili, Sophie and Jake. However, Rochelle actually grew up separately from her half-sisters and brother.

Her dad Mark Piper left Rochelle and her mother Roz Wiseman when the star was just three years old. He went on to have three more children, Sophie, Lili and Jake, with his new partner.

The family actually ended up connecting through Love Island’s Kem Cetinay. By pure coincidence, Kem went to school with Lili and approached Rochelle at an event after he found fame on Love Island.

Rochelle shared previously that she was at a party and Kem approached her.

“He was chatting away and said: ‘I got to talk to you… as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she’s your sister on your dad’s side.’

“I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn’t involved.”

Jake’s Instagram account is private… So we don’t know if he’s taken Rochelle’s advice and popped the question to his girlfriend yet!

She and husband Marvin recently renewed their vows, and want to do it again some time (Credit: Splash News)

The Hit List will continue for an eighth series

One of the things Rochelle and Marvin Humes do together is co-present The Hit List.

This weekend, it’s the final celebrity special of series 7, featuring comedians Suzi Ruffell and Jessica Knappett, Chaser Paul Sinha on a team with YouTuber Joe Sugg, and radio DJs Dean McCullough and Nikita Kanda.

But fear not. Last December, it was announced that an eighth series of the BBC One music quiz was on the cards. It was due to film in April just gone.

Since it debuted on the BBC, the show’s format has made it as far as Finland, France, the Netherlands and Spain.

Alongside The Hit List, Rochelle regularly presents This Morning, and is mum to three kids.

The Hit List airs on Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC One.

Read more: Rochelle Humes reveals surprise rule that had to be followed on set of This Morning

Do you think Rochelle’s revelation will help her brother pop the question? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!