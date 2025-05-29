Rochelle Humes branded ‘painful to watch’ as This Morning viewers complain over ‘disastrous’ interview

Rochelle Humes has come in for criticism by viewers of This Morning today (May 29).

The 36 year old hosted alongside Craig Doyle and, after beginning the show by discussing the viral Labubu dolls trend, the pair welcomed parents Emma and Jon Logan to the studio.

The couple were there to talk about how their karaoke machine exploded while they were out of the house with their four children, destroying the top floor of their home, and raise awareness of the dangers of lithium-ion batteries alongside Luke Osborne from Electrical Safety First.

Craig and Rochelle were hosting today (Credit: ITV)

‘It could have looked very different’

“For me, what really hits home as a mother, as a parent, is that feeling – I can only imagine how that felt – knowing [the karaoke machine] was under your daughter’s bed,” Rochelle said. “And knowing now, after the fact, that it could have looked very different.

“It’s almost otherworldly, isn’t it?”

It could have been worse, but this is a real toll on you both.

Luke then gave viewers advice about safety around lithium-ion batteries, particularly when it comes to buying products with batteries from third-party online marketplaces or not using the original charger that comes with a device, before Rochelle went back to the couple and said: “How are you? Because we can think, it could have been worse, but this is a real toll on you both,” before asking where they’re currently living.

Craig and Rochelle were discussing the risks of lithium-ion batteries (Credit: ITV)

Viewers weren’t pleased with Rochelle on This Morning

However, fans weren’t impressed with Rochelle’s manner of interviewing, one branding her “painful to watch” on X (formerly Twitter). “Rochelle isn’t a natural interviewer,” said another, while one more called her the “queen of catastrophising”.

One viewer appeared not to be a fan of either host, writing: “Honestly, I really tried to give This Morning another [chance] and the second I saw Rochelle and Craig I had to switch off. Why do you keep booking them?”

“Absolutely disastrous,” said another. “That’s just the questioning from Rochelle.”

Absolutely disastrous.

‘Rochelle is brilliant’

Not everyone felt the same, though. One viewer commented: “Rochelle is brilliant.”

Yesterday, the star also came in for criticism as viewers asked the former Saturdays singer to stop “looking at herself” on the studio monitors.

However, others were pleased to see Rochelle fronting the show, calling her “beaut” and “pretty”, one writing: “Great to see the lovely Rochelle and Craig presenting today.”

Alison Hammond returns with Paddy McGuinness on tomorrow’s show (May 30).

