Rochelle Humes urged to ‘stop’ as This Morning viewers call out annoying habit

This Morning viewers took to social media today (Wednesday, May 28) to slam host Rochelle Humes over an annoying habit.

The 36-year-old former singer was hosting the show alongside Craig Doyle today in Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley’s absence.

Rochelle and Craig were on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle on This Morning

Another duo fronted This Morning today in Ben and Cat’s absence.

Earlier this week, Alison Hammond fronted the show alongside Paddy McGuinness.

Today saw Rochelle and Craig took to the helm. However, it didn’t take long for Rochelle to be criticised on social media.

The former Saturdays star was accused by viewers of continually looking at herself on the monitors – something which really started to grate on them as the show went on.

Rochelle came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes under fire on This Morning

Fans took to social media to slam the mum of three.

“Rochelle, STOP looking at yourself on the studio monitor,” one viewer fumed.

“#ThisMorning she is aware of the camera though lol,” another wrote.

I’m obsessed with catching Rochelle looking at herself!

“Is Rochelle looking behind Craig to see herself on a monitor?” a third said.

“I can’t take anything else in because I’m obsessed with catching Rochelle looking at herself!!! #Cringe,” another tweeted.

However, not everyone was out to slam Rochelle today.

“Rochelle is beaut and I do like her tbh,” one fan tweeted. “Rochelle is so pretty,” another said.

“Great to see the lovely Rochelle and Craig presenting today,” a third gushed.

Paddy and Alison hosted yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Fans unimpressed as Alison and Paddy co-host

Fans of the show weren’t happy yesterday either when Paddy McGuinness and Alison Hammond fronted the show.

“The presenter barrel has been scraped today,” one viewer grumbled.

“Can’t think of two worse hosts. It’s almost insulting. Goodbye,” another said.

“Can’t be listening to these two,” a third wrote. However, some fans were happy with the duo.

“Loved you two together. Paddy made me laugh so much,” one fan gushed.

“Hilarious. You two are the best,” another said.

Read more: This Morning viewers furious as JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes’ romance hijacks segment with ‘amazing’ 90 year old

This Morning airs on ITV1 and ITVX from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Let us know what you think of this story by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!